JioGamesWatch Game Streaming Platform Introduced in India

Jio has added the new JioGamesWatch streaming service under its JioGames platform in India. The platform will provide game streamers to stream games on various devices, under any connection condition. With this, Jio aims to compete with the likes of popular game streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and more.

JioGamesWatch Details

Gamers in India can live-stream their gameplay and even find video-on-demand (VOD) streams on JioWatchGames. The platform allows them to stream games on Android, iOS, and even set-top boxes directly.

This functionality is available on the JioGames app on Android and iOS. Plus, it is available on the home screen of the Jio set-top box.

Jio says that it has introduced JioGamesWatch “after a deep dive into the likes and preferences of the gaming community. The platform has set its sights on empowering and enabling creators to go live, with any device, under low Latency, and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers.“

To enable a lag-free and smooth streaming experience, the platform supports streaming in high definition. Streamers can choose between FHD (1920x1080p), HD (1280x720p), and more even with low latency. JioGamesWatch also enables users to indulge in various community esports events.

In addition, JioGamesWatch has various resources to get started, including, FAQs and even a how-to on streaming games with the desired settings enabled. So, what do you think about the new JioGamesWatch platform? Will you use the platform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.