Japan’s Tourism Hit Hard as a Prophetic Manga Talks of an Imminent Natural Disaster

Due to its geographical location, Japan has always been a hotspot of natural disasters. Despite this risk, Japan is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Japan has always attracted people from around the world, but it may not work in 2025 as people are reportedly canceling their trips to the Land of the Rising Sun due to a prophetic manga warning of an inevitable disaster.

Yes, you heard that right, tourists are calling off their plans to visit Japan this year because of a warning from a manga written by Ryo Tatsuki. In 1999, Ryo transformed her dreams into a manga called The Future I Saw.

The manga creator uncannily predicted the “2011 Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami” by warning that a catastrophic event would strike the country in March 2011. It should be noted that this catastrophe became the worst disaster to be recorded in the history of Japan.

Now, in the manga, the creator has warned the Japanese people that an inevitable disaster will take place in July 2025. “The sea boils south of Japan in July 2025, and it will cause a mega tsunami,” Tatsuki mentioned in her complete edition of the manga, which was released in 2021. She predicts an earthquake accompanied by a devastating tsunami (3x the size of the 2011 tsunami) caused by an underwater volcanic eruption between Japan and the Philippines.

So, the author has warned not only Japan but also the surrounding nations, Taiwan and Indonesia, would be affected by this tsunami in her manga. After the 2011 disaster, Tatsuki’s manga went viral, having sold over 900,000 copies worldwide. Now her 2025 predictions have garnered widespread attention as social media is buzzing with warnings to abandon the Japan trips this year.

CNN Travel has reported that Japan saw a 50% drop in travel bookings, with further declines anticipated over the coming months, in their interview with the managing director of a Hong Kong-based travel agency. It is evident that these warnings have significantly impacted Japan’s tourism as travelers are scrapping their vacation plans in Japan amid safety concerns.

Recently, the author was interviewed by a Japanese newspaper regarding the decline in Japan’s Tourism. Tatsuki was glad that her work raised awareness about remaining prepared to face disasters, but also advised people not to overreact to her predictions and to follow experts’ guidance.

Moreover, Tatsuki’s prediction doesn’t stop with just the 2011 disaster, as many fans comment that she also accurately predicted the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake (aka Kobe Earthquake 1995), the 2020 COVID crisis, and even the deaths of Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury, and more. However, some skeptics claim her predictions lack clarity and are unreliable.

It’s nearly impossible to predict earthquakes so far in the future with scientific data or current-gen technology. These natural disasters are always bound to happen at any time, and Japan is one of the most prepared countries for disasters.

Only time will tell if Tatsuki’s predictions will become a reality once again. That said, do you believe in such predictions? Are you someone who is canceling their plans to visit Japan this year? Do let us know in the comments below.