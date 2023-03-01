Infinix’s New 24-Inch TV Will Be Available at Under Rs 10,000

Infinix has introduced a new affordable Smart TV called the Infinix Y1 in India. This is a 24-inch TV, which comes with a number of OTT apps and has an HD-ready display, among other things. Here are the details to note.

Infinix Y1 (24-inch): Specs and Features

The new Infinix Y1 24-inch TV comes in addition to the 32-inch and 43-inch models and supports a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The LED display has a brightness of 250 nits and supports HLG for a high dynamic range. It also gets a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

The TV is powered by a quad-core processor and comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The Smart TV comes equipped with OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, and AajTak, and provides access to more apps via the app store. It runs Linux.

For the audio part, there’s support for two 16W box speakers with Dolby Audio support. The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, one RF input, one AV input, a headphone jack, a COAX out, LAN, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

You also get a remote control with dedicated buttons for YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, the Infinix 24Y1 supports a built-in Chromecast for screen mirroring via smartphones, laptops, and PCs.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Y1 (24-inch) Smart TV will be available at Rs 6,799 via Flipkart. The sale will start on March 15. It comes in black.

Buy Infinix Y1 Smart TV via Flipkart (Rs 6,799)