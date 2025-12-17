Image Generation and Editing in ChatGPT Just Got a Big Upgrade

OpenAI has rolled out Images in ChatGPT which is powered by GPT Image 1.5, its flagship image generation model. It’s 4x faster and makes precise edits while keeping the likeness consistent across multiple generations. In addition, it’s much better at following instructions. You can either generate images from scratch or upload an image and make targeted edits inside ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Images Introduced

OpenAI has also replaced the Library section in ChatGPT with a new Images section, which can be accessed from the left sidebar. Here, you can try new styles, find inspiration to create new images, and find your library of generated images. From Dramatic to Plushie, Doodle, holiday portrait, etc., you can find many different styles here.

As for image editing, OpenAI says the new AI model follows your intent more closely and keeps people’s appearance consistent across multiple edits. In terms of creativity too, the new image model in ChatGPT is very capable. It can generate movie posters, create ads in different styles, dress up characters, and much more.

Next, you can generate images with accurate text with the new image model in ChatGPT. It’s capable of rendering denser and smaller text as well. You can now reliably use it to create infographics, explainer graphics, and more.

After Google launched Nano Banana in Gemini which produces incredible images, OpenAI has now come up with a more advanced model to compete with the latest Nano Banana Pro model. In fact, on Artificial Analysis’ leaderboard, OpenAI’s GPT Image 1.5 has outranked Google’s Nano Banana Pro in both AI image generation and editing.

The new ChatGPT image model is rolling out to all users including Free, Go, Plus, Edu and Pro plans, starting today.