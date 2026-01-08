Arc Raiders Is Finally Nerfing Trigger Nade in next Update After It Ruins Lobbies

Arc Raiders, much like any other title with PvP capabilities, aims to provide a balanced experience for all players. However, players have been expressing their frustrations over weapons like the overpowered Trigger Nade, claiming that it completely breaks the game’s PvP balance. In response to these complaints, Embark Studios has confirmed plans to nerf the Trigger Nade alongside other weapons to maintain a fair experience across the board. Let’s break down what changes the next Arc Raiders update will bring to the Trigger Nade and other unbalanced weapons.

Arc Raiders Will Nerf the Trigger Nade in Post-Holiday Patch

Players have long criticised the remote-detonated Trigger Nade for undermining gameplay and allowing instant kills from a distance. Embark Studios, which was on a break for the holidays, has now responded to the players through the Arc Raiders Discord server. The statement, put out by the community manager Birdie, claims that the developers are looking into balance changes for Trigger Nades.

Image Credit: Embark Studios / Discord

The statement also addressed upcoming changes to the Stitcher and the Kettle rifles, two starter-class guns that place higher on the weapon tier list than other rare guns. While the holiday break did delay patches for Arc Raiders, Birdie assured players that changes are on their way. However, Embark Studios has not announced an exact date for this upcoming patch.

Some players might be disappointed with this news. However, it is important that Embark Studios aims for every player to have a fair chance when playing. I think this change was long overdue, especially since the Trigger Nades have become increasingly infuriating to go up against. These changes, along with the recently confirmed aggression-based matchmaking, prove how Embark Studios wants Arc Raiders to be a fair battleground for both PvP and PvE.

What do you think about the upcoming nerfs to the Trigger Nade in Arc Raiders? Let us know in the comments below!