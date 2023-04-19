HP Introduces New HP 14, HP Pavilion Plus 14, and More Laptops in India

HP has launched the new Pavilion laptops in India. These include the new versions of the Pavilion Plus 14, the Pavilion x360, the HP 14, and the HP 15 laptops, coming with the latest 13th Gen Intel processors and built-in Alexa support. Have a look at the details below.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 and Pavilion x360: Specs and Features

The HP Pavilion Plus and 14 and the Pavilion x360 come with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with up to 400 nits of brightness and EyeSafe certification. There’s support for a hinge x360 hinge and stylus support.

HP Pavilion x360

Both laptops are powered by the 13th Gen Intel i5-1335U processor with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. They come with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. They have a 5MP HP True Vision camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and AI noise reduction. You also get a manual camera shutter for enhanced privacy.

The connectivity options include While the Pavilion Plus 14 gets a 51Wh battery, the Pavilion x360 is backed by a 43Wh battery. Both laptops run Windows 11 Home.

HP 14 and HP 15: Specs and Features

The HP 14 and the HP 15 come with a 14-inch and 15.6-inch LCD display and can pack up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip. The laptops are equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

Both of them have support for a Full HD web camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and AI Noise Removal and a manual camera shutter. There’s a 41Wh battery and Wi-Fi 6E support too. The HP 14 and the HP 15 laptops come equipped with Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 starts at Rs 81,999 and the Pavilion x60 has a starting price of Rs 57,999. The HP 14, on the other hand, starts at Rs 39,999. There’s no word on the price of the HP 15, though. All options will be available via both offline and online platforms.