The Venom Twerk Emote in Marvel Rivals: Here’s How to Get It

- The Venom twerk emote provides a unique and fun animation for the scary Vanguard character in Marvel Rivals.
- Venom Symbiote Boogie emote is obtainable for free through the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event.
- Acquiring the emote involves collecting all 24 event rewards by rolling dice earned from completing missions.
Although Marvel Rivals has been a pretty competitive game, NetEase adds some fun with every content update that keeps the giggles coming. But imagine a wild joke: Venom, the scary goo guy, shaking his stuff in a dance called the Symbiote Boogie. Yes, yes, quite hilarious. But you can get this emote in Marvel Rivals now to make Venom shake it off. Want to dance it away? Keep reading to learn how to get the viral Venom Twerk Emote here.
The Venom twerk emote is live in Marvel Rivals and is a part of Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event. While the event runs until April 11, you can claim the Venom emote before Thursday, April 3rd, at 5 PM PT. Here is a look at the iconic Venom emote you would not want to miss out on:
NEW Venom Twerk Emote In-game 🔥 #MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/BMbQbk3tuZ— RivalsInfo (@RivalsInfo) March 27, 2025
How to Get Venom Twerk Emote Symbiote Boogie in Marvel Rivals
To get the free Venom twerk emote in Marvel Rivals, you must collect all 24 rewards in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event. You can only collect rewards in this event by completing missions and rolling the dice. Each dice roll requires 30 Galacta’s Power Cosmic Currency.
The missions are simple tasks you can complete in Quick Match, Competitive, Conquest, Doom Match, Practice vs. AI, or Clone Rumble. With each roll, you will receive a free reward from the board.
Once 24 rewards are complete, you will get the ‘Venom Symbiote Boogie emote from the middle of the board along with the One Small Step Gallery Card. As mentioned, the Venom twerk emote will remain until Thursday, April 3rd, at 5 PM PT in Marvel Rivals.
All Missions to Earn Venom Twerk Symbiote Boogie Emote
Completing the missions is crucial to rolling the dice in this Marvel Rivals event. Each mission you complete during the event will grant you 20 Galacta’s Power Cosmic and 80 Chrono Tokens. This means every three missions will let you roll the dice twice. Here is a list of all the missions in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event:
- Defeat 50 Enemies
- Heal 12,000 Health as Invisible Woman, Loki, Jeff the Land Shark, or Luna Snow
- Complete 10 Matches
- Inflict 30,000 Damage
- Land 20 Final Hits
- Secure 50 Assists
- Defeat 50 Enemies II
- Win 5 Matches
- Secure 50 Assists II
- Heal 12,000 Health as Adam Warlock, Rocket Raccoon, Invisible Woman, or Cloak & Dagger
- Take 30,000 Damage
- Heal 25,000 Health
- Secure 25 Assists as Mantis, Luna Snow, Jeff the Land Shark, or Cloak & Dagger
- Complete a 4 KO Streak as Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Magneto, or Moon Knight
- Achieve 10 KO Streaks
- Resist 10,000 damage with Shields
- Inflict 30,000 Damage II
- Complete 10 Matches II
- Take 15,000 Damage as Wolverine, Magneto, Peni Parker, or Bruce Banner
- Take 30,000 Damage III
- Secure 25 Assists as Jeff the Land Shark, Cloak & Dagger, Loki, or Luna Snow
- Achieve 10 KO Streaks II
- Defeat 25 Enemies as Wolverine, Star-Lord, Iron Man, or Magneto
- Win 5 Matches II
- Inflict 30,000 Damage III
- Land 20 Final Hits II
- Win 5 Matches III
- Defeat 25 Enemies as Hela, Magneto, Black Widow, or Human Torch
- Resist 10,000 Damage with Shields II
- Win 5 Matches IIII
- Take 30,000 Damage IIII
- Deal 15,000 Damage as Spider-Man, Winter Soldier, Human Torch, or Magneto
- Heal 25,000 Health II
- Land 20 Final Hits III
- Deal 15,000 Damage as Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Star-Lord, or Captain America
- Heal 12,000 Health as Adam Warlock, Loki, Cloak & Dagger, or Jeff the Land Shark
- Deal 15,000 Damage as Winter Soldier, Psylocke, The Punisher, or Spider-Man
- Inflict 30,000 Damage
- Defeat 25 Enemies as Hawkeye, Winter Soldier, Namor, or Black Panther
With Season 2 of Marvel Rivals arriving soon, it is an ideal time to get yourself in on the fun, especially with April Fool’s Day being the highlight. Have you grabbed that Venom twerk emote in Marvel Rivals yet? Do tell us in the comments (unless you are being secretive about it).