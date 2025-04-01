The Venom Twerk Emote in Marvel Rivals: Here’s How to Get It

Although Marvel Rivals has been a pretty competitive game, NetEase adds some fun with every content update that keeps the giggles coming. But imagine a wild joke: Venom, the scary goo guy, shaking his stuff in a dance called the Symbiote Boogie. Yes, yes, quite hilarious. But you can get this emote in Marvel Rivals now to make Venom shake it off. Want to dance it away? Keep reading to learn how to get the viral Venom Twerk Emote here.

The Venom twerk emote is live in Marvel Rivals and is a part of Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event. While the event runs until April 11, you can claim the Venom emote before Thursday, April 3rd, at 5 PM PT. Here is a look at the iconic Venom emote you would not want to miss out on:

How to Get Venom Twerk Emote Symbiote Boogie in Marvel Rivals

To get the free Venom twerk emote in Marvel Rivals, you must collect all 24 rewards in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event. You can only collect rewards in this event by completing missions and rolling the dice. Each dice roll requires 30 Galacta’s Power Cosmic Currency.

The missions are simple tasks you can complete in Quick Match, Competitive, Conquest, Doom Match, Practice vs. AI, or Clone Rumble. With each roll, you will receive a free reward from the board.

Image Credit: NetEase Games/Marvel Rivals (screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/Beebom)

Image Credit: NetEase Games/Marvel Rivals (screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/Beebom)

Once 24 rewards are complete, you will get the ‘Venom Symbiote Boogie emote from the middle of the board along with the One Small Step Gallery Card. As mentioned, the Venom twerk emote will remain until Thursday, April 3rd, at 5 PM PT in Marvel Rivals.

All Missions to Earn Venom Twerk Symbiote Boogie Emote

Completing the missions is crucial to rolling the dice in this Marvel Rivals event. Each mission you complete during the event will grant you 20 Galacta’s Power Cosmic and 80 Chrono Tokens. This means every three missions will let you roll the dice twice. Here is a list of all the missions in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event:

Defeat 50 Enemies

Heal 12,000 Health as Invisible Woman, Loki, Jeff the Land Shark, or Luna Snow

Complete 10 Matches

Inflict 30,000 Damage

Land 20 Final Hits

Secure 50 Assists

Defeat 50 Enemies II

Win 5 Matches

Secure 50 Assists II

Heal 12,000 Health as Adam Warlock, Rocket Raccoon, Invisible Woman, or Cloak & Dagger

Take 30,000 Damage

Heal 25,000 Health

Secure 25 Assists as Mantis, Luna Snow, Jeff the Land Shark, or Cloak & Dagger

Complete a 4 KO Streak as Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Magneto, or Moon Knight

Achieve 10 KO Streaks

Resist 10,000 damage with Shields

Inflict 30,000 Damage II

Complete 10 Matches II

Take 15,000 Damage as Wolverine, Magneto, Peni Parker, or Bruce Banner

Take 30,000 Damage III

Secure 25 Assists as Jeff the Land Shark, Cloak & Dagger, Loki, or Luna Snow

Achieve 10 KO Streaks II

Defeat 25 Enemies as Wolverine, Star-Lord, Iron Man, or Magneto

Win 5 Matches II

Inflict 30,000 Damage III

Land 20 Final Hits II

Win 5 Matches III

Defeat 25 Enemies as Hela, Magneto, Black Widow, or Human Torch

Resist 10,000 Damage with Shields II

Win 5 Matches IIII

Take 30,000 Damage IIII

Deal 15,000 Damage as Spider-Man, Winter Soldier, Human Torch, or Magneto

Heal 25,000 Health II

Land 20 Final Hits III

Deal 15,000 Damage as Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Star-Lord, or Captain America

Heal 12,000 Health as Adam Warlock, Loki, Cloak & Dagger, or Jeff the Land Shark

Deal 15,000 Damage as Winter Soldier, Psylocke, The Punisher, or Spider-Man

Inflict 30,000 Damage

Defeat 25 Enemies as Hawkeye, Winter Soldier, Namor, or Black Panther

With Season 2 of Marvel Rivals arriving soon, it is an ideal time to get yourself in on the fun, especially with April Fool’s Day being the highlight. Have you grabbed that Venom twerk emote in Marvel Rivals yet? Do tell us in the comments (unless you are being secretive about it).