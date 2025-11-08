How to Get Ancestral Horn in Grow a Garden

In the first part of the Safari Harvest update, GaG developers added many gears to the event shop. Some of them came in handy while others didn’t. Maintaining a similar trend, the game has introduced a new set of gears to the shop. Among these, we have an Ancestral Horn that claims to aid you during the Safari event. In this guide, learn how to get the Ancestral Horn and the steps to use it in the game.

How to Obtain Ancestral Horn in Grow a Garden

The only way you can get the Ancestral Horn is by purchasing it from the Safari Shop in Grow a Garden. However, there is one prerequisite: the whole community must have contributed to Safari Harvest enough times to gather a total of 240 billion points. Once done, the gear is unlocked in the shop and can be bought by the players.

But there’s another catch here. Since the rarity of the Ancestral Horn is quite high, it may not be available in the shop at all times. So, make sure to keep a check on the stock at an interval of every 10-15 minutes. In addition to this, consider contributing to the harvest event more often to increase the milestone points and unlock the boosted luck for getting better items in the stock. This can increase the chances of having the gear more often.

How to Use Ancestral Horn in Grow a Garden

Now that you have obtained the Ancestral Horn in the game, it’s time to put it to use. Just like any other Safari-themed gear, you can equip it in your hand and left-click with your mouse. This blows the horn and summons a fairy around you.

The fairy will then check your garden for plants that don’t have any Safari mutations. Once it finds any such plant, a new Safari-themed mutation will be randomly applied to it. For me, most of the time, the fairy applied a Lush mutation to my sugar apples, but it can be anything for your plot.

One important point to note is that if all of your plants have any sort of Safari mutation already applied, a text message will appear on top stating that the fairy could not find any plants in your garden.

And that is all about how you can get and use the Ancestral Horn in Grow a Garden. So, is this gear worth purchasing in the game? Tell us in the comments below.