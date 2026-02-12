Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.0 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 will begin a new trailblazing journey. It will introduce the world of Planarcadia for the first time, alongside adding an entire roster of new characters. The update is set to be massive and will set into motion the entire Planarcadia arc in Honkai Star Rail. So, are you ready for the update’s release? Here is a Honkai Star Rail 4.0 release date and time guide to help you know when the update will go live.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Coming Out?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail)

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Planarcadia update will be released on February 12, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and February 13, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the world. Here is a quick overview of the HSR 4.0 release timings in different time zones around the world:

New Delhi, India : 8:30 AM IST on February 13, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on February 13, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 12:00 PM JST on February 13, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on February 13, 2026 California, USA : 8:00 PM PST on February 12, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on February 12, 2026 Beijing, China : 11:00 AM CST on February 13, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on February 13, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on February 12, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on February 12, 2026 Rome, Italy : 5:00 AM CET on February 13, 2026

: 5:00 AM CET on February 13, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on February 13, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on February 13, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on February 13, 2026

The new Honkai Star Rail 4.0 update is set to be massive, introducing an entire batch of new characters. The HSR 4.0 banners will feature two new characters — Yao Guang and Sparxie, even though it will introduce more characters to us.

Make sure to grab the Honkai Star Rail codes before the update drops to get all the free Stellar Jades you can for your next 5-star pull. Now, let’s take a look at the maintenance details.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.0 Maintenance End Time

Honkai Star Rail servers will undergo a maintenance break before the update goes live. The HSR 4.0 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on February 12, 2026, and at 06:00 AM CST on February 13, 2026, for the rest of the world. The maintenance is expected to last approximately 5 hours, after which the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 will be released.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time New Delhi, India (IST) 03:30 AM 08:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 07:00 AM 12:00 PM California, USA (PST) 03:00 PM on February 12 08:00 PM on February 12 Beijing, China (CST) 06:00 AM 11:00 AM Toronto, Canada (EDT) 06:00 PM on February 12 11:00 PM on February 12 Rome, Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM 05:00 AM Melbourne, Australia (AEST) 08:00 AM 01:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM 03:00 PM

The servers will remain closed during the maintenance break, which means players won’t be able to log into their accounts. Also, all logged-in players will be forcefully kicked out when the maintenance begins. For compensation, every Honkai Star Rail player with Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades.

This compensation can be claimed from the in-game mail box after the update has been released. Make sure to claim the Stellar Jades before the version ends, or you will lose them forever.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.0 Release Countdown Timer

For anyone who prefers simpler time formats over juggling different time zones, here is a Honkai Star Rail 4.0 release countdown timer:

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Honkai Star Rail 4.0 update should be live now!

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Preload Guide

The 4.0 update will add an entire new world with multiple maps, so the update is going to be big compared to the other HSR version updates. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 12.7 GB

: 12.7 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 4.9 GB

So, are you excited for the release of Honkai Star Rail 4.0? Which character are you planning to pull in the banners? Let us know in the comments below.