Mortenax Blade Is Honkai Star Rail 4.3’s New Character; Here’s What We Know So Far

Honkai Star Rail is only days away from the 4.2 livestream and the eventual version release. Although the hype for 4.2 is through the roof, players are already looking forward to the upcoming 4.3 version. Hoyoverse has finally revealed the drip marketing for HSR 4.3, showcasing Blade’s new form. So, here is everything we know so far about Mortenax Blade in Honkai Star Rail 4.3.

Mortenax Blade Drip Marketing Reveals Path, Element, and Lore Details in Honkai Star Rail 4.3

Mortenax Blade is Blade’s new form, and it looks amazing. According to the HSR Mortenax Blade drip marketing, his new form will follow the path of Nihility. Drip marketing also reveals that he will be a 5-star character who wields the Fire element. Keep an eye on our Honkai Star Rail banners guide to know when Mortenax Blade will feature in the banners.

Now, no one expected Blade to become a Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail. If anything, players assumed that he would be an Elation character, spurred by the presence of Aha in Planarcadia. But learning what sent Blade on the path of Nihility is something to look forward to.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

In terms of appearance, Blade wears red and white bandages on his body, with black pants and boots. This was already revealed in Honkai Star Rail 4.1 trailblazing missions, when Blade first made an appearance in the game. Other than that, we see fire sprout from Blade’s heart, and his drip marketing also shows a mysterious man surrounding him.

The man around Blade can be Shuhu, the Emanator of Abundance, defeated by La Mancha. I guess that the death Blade is looking to achieve can only be provided by Nihility, which is why he chose to walk on that path.

So, what’s your opinion on HSR Mortenax Blade drip marketing? Do you like Blade’s new design? Let us know in the comments section below.