Honkai Star Rail 4.1 Duration Will Be Shorter Than Expected, Hoyoverse Confirms

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream gave us a ton of information about the new, amazing world of Planarcadia. From multiple amazing free rewards to some incredible new characters, version 4.0 will have it all. Sadly, that won’t likely be true for their next major update, Honkai Star Rail 4.1, which will be almost two weeks shorter than usual. Hoyoverse has confirmed that Honkai Star Rail 4.1’s duration will only be 4 weeks. Curious to learn more? Then keep reading.

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 Duration Cut Short to 4 Weeks by Hoyoverse

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 update duration will be cut short to 4 weeks. Hoyoverse announced this today after the ‘No Aha at Full Moon’ special broadcast concluded, which also revealed the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 rewards. The new X post from Honkai Star Rail confirmed this detail, while also revealing that the HSR 4.1 Drip Marketing will be revealed tomorrow, on February 7, 2026. The developers likely decided on this decision to bring the HSR update schedule back to normal. Previously, version 3.8 was extended by 2 weeks, and Planarcadia’s update was delayed.

The reported cause for the delay was the rising tensions between Japan and China, which presumably forced Hoyoverse to remove all Japanese centric theme from Planarcadia’s aesthetic. Before the delay, version 4.0 was expected to take place in Edo Star, a Japanese-centric world. However, Hoyoverse had to quickly change it to Planarcadia, an Arcadish world inside the realm of Elation, and had to delay their update and drip marketing campaign to prepare the changes.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@honkaistarrail)

Although this led to an extension of Honkai Star Rail 3.8, the update still lacked content for its third phase and received quite some criticism. So, what’s your opinion about Honkai Star Rail 4.1 duration being cut short by 2 weeks? Let us know in the comments below.