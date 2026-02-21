Marvel’s Venom Is Set to Return on the Big Screen with an Animated Movie

Even though for the longest time, Venom has been considered a villain, especially from the point of view of people who watched Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies. However, Marvel has changed that image for fans by introducing the live-action Venom movies. While the live-action trilogy had a good run, fans are still not over their favourite symbiote. It has now been confirmed that an animated Venom movie is in the works with Tom Hardy and the directors of Final Destination: Bloodlines. So without further ado, let’s dive right into all the details we have so far.

What Do We Know About the Animated Venom Movie?