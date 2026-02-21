Marvel’s Venom Is Set to Return on the Big Screen with an Animated Movie

- In a recent update, it has been revealed that an animated Venom movie is in the works.
- Tom Hardy is involved, but we don't yet know whether he will be a voice actor or just a producer.
- Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the directors of Final Destination: Bloodlines, will direct the animated flick.
Even though for the longest time, Venom has been considered a villain, especially from the point of view of people who watched Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies. However, Marvel has changed that image for fans by introducing the live-action Venom movies. While the live-action trilogy had a good run, fans are still not over their favourite symbiote. It has now been confirmed that an animated Venom movie is in the works with Tom Hardy and the directors of Final Destination: Bloodlines. So without further ado, let’s dive right into all the details we have so far.
What Do We Know About the Animated Venom Movie?
As of now, the information regarding this movie is very, very limited. According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, there are a few interesting points revealed about the film. It has been revealed that Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the directors behind Final Destination: Bloodlines, will be working on the project as directors. Moreover, Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad, and Amy Pascal are rumored to be producing the movie, but details on that are not very clear.
However, it is confirmed that Tom Hardy will be a part of the animated Venom movie, but we don’t know as of now whether he will be involved as a voice actor or will simply be producing the project. In my opinion, it would be best for Hardy to appear as Eddie Brock once again, as fans love to see him in the character, and honestly, nobody can do Venom better than him.
As of now, no known writers are involved in the project, but a writing room has been set up by Sony Pictures Animation to come up with story ideas. So, I believe it’s very clear that the information we have on the project as of now is very limited, but as soon as more details surface, we will be back for more such updates.