Harry Potter TV Show: Dumbledore Actor Officially Confirmed

After having one of the most successful runs a franchise could ask for, Harry Potter is now transitioning to the silver screen. Now that the franchise’s main story has been wrapped up, a new one is set to rise and will be released on HBO. However, HBO has been quiet about the casting and progress made on the project but now, we have confirmed reports on who will be playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV Show!

Who Is Playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV Show?

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro

Recently, Screenrant interviewed John Lithgow for the promotion of his new project The Rule of Jenny Penn. In the same interview, John Lithgow confirmed that he would be playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV Show. He said that it was a difficult decision since playing this role could define him for the rest of his life and at the same time, this opportunity is equally exciting. Even though he made this reveal, he didn’t let us in on any details of the show. In his comment, he said-

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.” – John Lithgrow

This revelation comes as the first actor to be confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming show. Even though HBO has not told us anything at all, other cast members could follow suit and reveal their roles in the upcoming Harry Potter TV Show. The show is set to begin filming in the summer of 2025 and targets a release in late 2026 or early 2027. So, let’s wait and see what we see, and till then, stay tuned with us for more!