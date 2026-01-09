Divinity Is About to Change Forever as Game Director Hints at Massive Gameplay Changes

The Larian Studios developers held an AMA in r/Games, where they answered questions related to their upcoming game, Divinity. The developers have revealed a ton of new information about Divinity and how it will differ from both the Original Sin franchise and Baldur’s Gate 3. Here is a quick overview of all the major changes coming to Divinity’s gameplay, revealed by the developers.

Divinity AMA Reveals Every Major Change Coming to the Gameplay

The Divinity announcement by Larian Studios was the biggest reveal at The Game Awards 2025. With 2026 in full swing, we finally know a lot more about the game. So, let’s take a look at all the new details:

More Handcrafted Loot, over Randomized Drops

One of the big changes that Larian Studios is making is to make loot more handcrafted in Divinity. This is a similar approach they took in Baldur’s Gate 3, which the playerbase enjoyed a lot more than the RNG-based loot drops in the Original Sin franchise.

Divinity Will Not Keep the Magic Armor System from Divinity: Original Sin 2

Another major change coming to Divinity is the removal of the Magic Armor system that was the standard in the Original Sin franchise. The developers are looking for better ways to stop damage instead of a straight-up armor system. The Magic Armor system is generally disliked among Original Sin players, including me, so this is a really good direction for the new Divinity franchise.

More Character Customization

Although it is no surprise, the developers have also promised that Divinity’s character customization will be a lot more detailed and in-depth compared to Baldur’s Gate 3. CRPG players already adore the character customization in BG3, even spending hours in the opening screen to perfect the look for their characters. Having more options only means that we are going to spend even more time designing our characters on the game’s release.

Divinity’s Camera Will Be Similar to Baldur’s Gate 3

Another change coming to the new Divinity game is the camera view. Answering CarrieMoretz, the developers revealed that Divinity will follow the camera used in Baldur’s Gate 3, giving players more freedom to check around the surroundings over the rigid view of the Original Sin series.

Divinity Will Have Co-op Available on Release

The developers also announce a good news for all co-op lovers. Divinity is planned to have co-op available on release. This means you will be able to jump into the game with your friends right from the get-go.

So, that’s about everything new announced about Divinity’s gameplay in the new Larian Studios AMA. What’s your opinion on Divinity and how it is shifting from the Original Sin series? Let us know in the comments.