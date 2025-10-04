Home > News > Hailee Steinfeld Confirms Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Has Entered Production

Hailee Steinfeld Confirms Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Has Entered Production

Shashank Shakya
Spider-Man and Prowler
Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via X/Spider-Man Beyond The Spider-Verse)
In Short
  • Hailee Steinfeld revealed her experience while recording dialogue for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
  • Getting an update on the progress being made on the movie is important, considering previous delays.
  • As of now, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to release on June 18, 2027.

Since 2023, fans have been waiting for the next installment of the Spider-Verse franchise, but all they have received is constant disappointment due to delays. However, it appears that this time around, Marvel has decided to commit to the project and finally set a confirmed release date. In a recent interview, Hailee Steinfeld’s comment also pointed towards the continuous work being done on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and here’s all you should know about it.

What did Hailee Steinfeld Say About Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales in Beyond The Spider-Verse
Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via X/Spider-Man Beyond The Spider-Verse)

Hailee Steinfeld recently appeared in an interview with Variety, where most of the questions focused on her recent work, as well as updates on the Spider-Verse flicks. The interviewer asks Hailee, since she is returning as Gwen for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, if she could tell them more about the project. To this, Hailee responded by sharing some details of the creative process. In her comment, Hailee said-

“We’re into it. I wonder sometimes if anything ever gets scrapped, because I’ve said the word “Miles” in so many different ways and tones, they probably have a whole library. But the process is constantly changing. You never get the full script at the top. It evolves. And that makes it so crazy and fun to be a part of.”

Other than this, Steinfeld stayed mostly tight-lipped regarding Beyond the Spider-Verse. It is understandable, considering it is projected to be one of the biggest animated projects from Marvel Studios. So, while it’s great to know that Beyond the Spider-Verse is on track, the wait is what’s getting to people, and we hope, this time around, things don’t get delayed further.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will come out on June 18, 2027, with Shameik Moore reprising his role as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey.

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom.

