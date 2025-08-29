GTA Online Turns Feral with New Cayo Perico Survival Mode

Zombies have officially returned to GTA Online as part of the new Cayo Perico Survival mode, which is possibly the zaniest addition the game has seen so far.

The mode was announced via an offical post on Rockstar Games Newswire, which detailed its premise, rewards, and even hinted at some special enemy types. The narcotrafficking island already hosted one of the most popular heists in GTA Online, and its scenic sunsets now have a more sinister feel thanks to the Survival mode.

When dropping into Cayo Perico, you’ll be greeted by waves of zombies, some larger in size, some willing their undead brethren on by going mental on a DJ deck. Joining them in the ruckus are panther trainers with their feral pets, conquistadors armed with muskets, swarms of Splitters, and what seem to be shamans wielding a staff. You can catch a glimpse of the enemies in the Survival mode’s official trailer.

Battling the undead horde comes with bonus rewards as well as unique apparel if you make it past a certain stage. For starters, GTA$ and RP rewards are doubled (quadrupled for GTA+ Members) in Cayo Period Survival until September 10. Simply participating in the mode earns you the “I Survived Cayo Perico” Tee. But if you manage to survive all 10 waves, you’ll earn the Buccaneer outfit plus GTA$100,000 in loot.

With Halloween still weeks away, the mode’s timing is a little puzzling. For context, last year’s Survival event, which was set in North Yankton’s snowy cemetery, arrived in time for the spookiest day of the season. This makes it seem like GTA Online might be running ahead of schedule in 2025, or maybe Rockstar have other surprises in store for Halloween.

With all that being said, will you be checking out the new mode? Be sure to let us know in the comments.