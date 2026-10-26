GTA 6 Marketing Hits Football’s Biggest Clash as Rockstar Takes over El Clasico with New Ads

As Rockstar approaches GTA 6’s November 19, 2026, launch date, the marketing gets more insane, taking the hype to one of football’s biggest clashes. During the October 25 La Liga El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou, Rockstar showcased GTA 6 ads on the pitchside LED boards multiple times, featuring the game’s logo.

The GTA 6 ads at the El Clasico La Liga match also displayed the message “Coming November 19,” reassuring fans that the game remains on track for its long-awaited release. With the match reportedly drawing 650 million viewers, Rockstar put GTA 6 in front of a massive audience through a single match.

Image Credit: YouTube/@CazéTV

If you know how many GTA 6 pre-orders have been sold to date, you’ll know the GTA 6 ads at El Clasico will further boost sales, likely carrying the revenue generated past the 1 billion mark even before the game launches. To Rockstar, everyone in the audience is a potential player, be it on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Back in September 2026, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that GTA 6 still needs aggressive marketing despite the massive hype and awareness surrounding it. At La Liga El Clasico, Rockstar’s aggressive GTA 6 marketing was on full display, with ads lighting up the pitchside billboards throughout the match.

However, this isn’t the extent of it. Alongside the GTA 6 ads at the La Liga match, Rockstar is also marketing GTA 6 with IRL brands, such as bringing Vice City’s Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell to Miami’s Kaseya Center.

Furthermore, this isn’t Rockstar’s first rodeo with GTA 6 marketing in the world of sports either. The studio has teamed up with the Miami Heat for “A Night in Vice City,” a special GTA 6-themed NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18.

As for El Clasico, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice to seal the La Liga victory. That said, did you spot the GTA 6 ads during El Clasico? Let us know.