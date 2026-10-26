Home > News > GTA 6 Marketing Hits Football’s Biggest Clash as Rockstar Takes over El Clasico with New Ads

GTA 6 Marketing Hits Football’s Biggest Clash as Rockstar Takes over El Clasico with New Ads

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot with Lucia in the the game's Ultimate Edition, with the El Clasico GTA 6 promotion to her left.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Rockstar promoted GTA 6 during La Liga’s El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on October 25, 2026.
  • The GTA 6 ads appeared on pitchside LED boards, featuring the title and the message "Coming November 19."
  • The match reportedly drew around 650 million viewers, who caught a glimpse of the new GTA 6 ads.
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As Rockstar approaches GTA 6’s November 19, 2026, launch date, the marketing gets more insane, taking the hype to one of football’s biggest clashes. During the October 25 La Liga El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou, Rockstar showcased GTA 6 ads on the pitchside LED boards multiple times, featuring the game’s logo.

The GTA 6 ads at the El Clasico La Liga match also displayed the message “Coming November 19,” reassuring fans that the game remains on track for its long-awaited release. With the match reportedly drawing 650 million viewers, Rockstar put GTA 6 in front of a massive audience through a single match.

GTA 6 pitchside billboard ads at the El Clasico La Liga match on October 25, 2026.
Image Credit: YouTube/@CazéTV

If you know how many GTA 6 pre-orders have been sold to date, you’ll know the GTA 6 ads at El Clasico will further boost sales, likely carrying the revenue generated past the 1 billion mark even before the game launches. To Rockstar, everyone in the audience is a potential player, be it on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Back in September 2026, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that GTA 6 still needs aggressive marketing despite the massive hype and awareness surrounding it. At La Liga El Clasico, Rockstar’s aggressive GTA 6 marketing was on full display, with ads lighting up the pitchside billboards throughout the match.

However, this isn’t the extent of it. Alongside the GTA 6 ads at the La Liga match, Rockstar is also marketing GTA 6 with IRL brands, such as bringing Vice City’s Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell to Miami’s Kaseya Center.

Furthermore, this isn’t Rockstar’s first rodeo with GTA 6 marketing in the world of sports either. The studio has teamed up with the Miami Heat for “A Night in Vice City,” a special GTA 6-themed NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18.

As for El Clasico, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice to seal the La Liga victory. That said, did you spot the GTA 6 ads during El Clasico? Let us know.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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