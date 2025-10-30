Grammarly Rebrands as Superhuman, Launches New AI Writing Assistant

Grammarly is rebranding itself as Superhuman based on the name of the email app it acquired in July. Along with the new name, it is also launching an AI assistant called Superhuman Go, which will be baked into Grammarly’s web extension to provide feedback and writing suggestions while drafting emails.

What’s New with Superhuman Go AI Assistant?

Superhuman (Previously Grammarly) CEO Shishir Mehrotra announced the name change in an X post, which caused some confusion among long-term Grammarly users. So to make things clear, Grammarly, the extension, will continue to be called as it is; only the parent company is being renamed.

Image Credit: X/@shishirmehrotra

Moreover, the Superhuman Go will offer services like writing suggestions, feedback, and availability for an event or meeting. However, you will need to connect it with apps like Jira, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar to grab relevant details.

Users can turn on Superhuman Go right from the Grammarly extension to try it out. However, if you don’t want the AI features, you can switch to some of the other Grammarly alternatives out there.

Superhuman Go is available for free to use, but the company is selling subscriptions too, starting with the Pro plan, which costs $12 annually and will include Grammarly’s grammar and tone support in multiple languages. There’s also a business plan, which goes for $33 annually and also includes Superhuman Mail.