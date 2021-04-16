While Google continues to roll out the long-awaited dark mode on its search engine, it appears like the company is testing a new redesign for the search engine results page. We have spotted a redesign of Google Search that involves moving the top categories section next to the search box and removing the HTTPS indicator.

Google Search Tests Removing HTTPS Indicator

I spotted this redesign in an incognito session while accessing Google Search from the new Chromium-based Edge beta version 90.0.818.38. Apart from repositioning the search categories, Google is also testing the possibility of removing the HTTPS indicator from the results.

If you take a closer look at the screenshots shared below, you’ll notice how the URLs don’t have the ‘https’ prefix on them. For example, instead of ‘https://beebom.com’, you will see ‘beebom.com’. To recall, Google had implemented similar changes that involve hiding the entire URL path in Chrome last year.

In case you’re wondering how the insecure HTTP websites would look like with this redesign, I’ve got you covered and it is not good news. Upon a quick Google Search for HTTP websites, I noticed that Google doesn’t show that a website is insecure. I’m not a huge fan of this approach as unsuspecting users may end up interacting with outdated websites.

At this moment, Google has not officially announced the redesign changes and it is not even widely available. When I checked on other browsers including different browser channels of Edge, I was shown the old interface. Hence, it is possible that this redesign may not see the light of the day in the future.

So, what do you think of the upcoming Google Search redesign? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.