Google’s New AI Photoshoot Tool Will Change Product Marketing Forever

Google has dropped a new experimental feature called Pomelli, which generates professional-looking marketing material with the help of AI. It understands your business DNA and generates assets based on that. It is designed in partnership with Google’s DeepMind team, and it is available to try out through Google Labs.

Google Pomelli Can Help Small—Medium Businesses

Pomelli was recently announced by Google in its blog post, detailing how this new AI-powered feature works. According to the post, “Pomelli is an AI marketing tool designed to help SMBs more easily generate scalable, on-brand social media campaigns to help grow their businesses. Pomelli uses AI to understand your unique business and generate effective, tailored campaigns”.

The tool first attempts to understand your business DNA. You need to enter your website URL, and it will go through the website, learning “your tone of voice, custom fonts, images, and color palette“. Based on its findings, Pomelli generates marketing material, including assets, campaign ideas, and even professional-looking product photoshoots.

Image Credit: Google

Everything is tailored to your business DNA, so it appears authentic while offering a more professional appeal. Pomelli offers some creative AI suggestions that you can tweak to get particular results that you are looking for. You can then download the high-quality assets generated by Pomelli and share them on your socials, ads, or on the website itself.

Many people on X are already praising this tool for its innovative approach towards marketing. Trying to generate high-quality photoshoots of seemingly random things.

Image Credit: X/@jacalulu

In my opinion, if you are a small business owner, Pomelli is nothing less than a blessing for you. It can help you curate a bunch of professional marketing assets at no cost. However, it is currently only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in English.