Google Could Introduce High-end Pixel Buds Pro Earbuds Soon

Google seems to be planning the release of a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in addition to the Pixel Buds and the Pixel Buds A-series, most likely called the Pixel Buds Pro. And this time, it could be an attempt to launch high-end earbuds to preferably compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro. Here’s a look at the leaked details.

Pixel Buds pro Could Be in the Works!

Renowned leakster Jon Prosser has suggested that Google will soon launch the Pro variant of the Pixel Buds. Now, we don’t know how soon this will be but it could possibly happen in the coming months, considering it could be a major upgrade to the 2019 Pixel Buds. Google Pixel Buds Pro coming 🔜



Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, Fog— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 3, 2022

There’s also a possibility that we may get some details at the upcoming Google I/O 2022 event. Although, you should know that its launch during the event is not likely.

Prosser has also revealed that the alleged Pixel Buds Pro will come in four color options, namely Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog. It remains to be seen what these colorways will look like in reality. Speaking of the looks, we don’t really know what design the new Pixel Buds will be like. That said, it might sport the same in-ear design as the existing two Pixel Buds earbuds with the signature Google logo.

As for the specs details, Prosser didn’t really reveal anything. But if the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro is a rival to the AirPods Pro or any other high-end TWS, we can expect support for ANC and even Android 13’s spatial audio and head tracking, as pointed out by Mishal Rahman. Given that Apple is already in that league, we can expect Google to follow in its footsteps too.

However, we still have to wait for more details to surface for a better idea of the Pixel Buds Pro. For this, it’s best to wait and we shall keep you informed. In the meantime, do share your thoughts with us on the Pixel Buds Pro in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Pixel Buds A-Series