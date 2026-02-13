God of War Metroidvania Just Shadow Dropped And You Can Play It Right Now

Sony Santa Monica has broken its almost four-year-long slumber to announce not one but two new God of War projects. The first is the previously-leaked God of War Trilogy remake, which is still in early development, while the other is God of War Sons of Sparta, which sees Kratos leap into the metroidvania format. And the best part? You can play the metroidvania right now.

God of War Sons of Sparta is a 2D Action Platformer That Captures Kratos’ Youth

As revealed during the February PlayStation State of Play, God of War Sons of Sparta is a 2D action platformer developed by Mega Cat Studios in collaboration with Sony Santa Monica. The franchise’s guardians are lending their writing talents to this one, with the game being described as a tale of duty, honor, and brotherhood.

Image Credit: PlayStation

The jump from 3D to 2D is executed using gorgeous hand-drawn pixel backdrops as well as a host of new creatures to the franchise, inspired by the rich, untapped facets of Greek mythology. In the spirit of authenticity, the game will also see the return of TC Carson, the original voice behind Kratos.

On the gameplay side of things, Kratos’ arsenal features a spear and shield, amplified by a range of deadly skills. Our protagonist will also be able to harness powerful divine artifacts known as the Gifts of Olympus to take on a wide array of foes. Outside of combat, expect your standard metroidvania platforming fare with a GOW-themed spin applied to the formula.

God of War Sons of Sparta is essentially a smaller project to hold fans over until the GOW Trilogy Remake is ready for release. This is evidenced by its relatively cheap price tag of $29.99, and you can purchase the game and jump in straight away.

