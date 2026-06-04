GOALS Kicks Off Its Free-to-Play Launch With KSI as a Playable Character

A new challenger has landed on the virtual football pitch. GOALS, the highly anticipated free-to-play online football game, officially launched today, June 4, 2026. To celebrate the release, the developers have announced that internet megastar and football enthusiast KSI is joining the game’s roster as the first “Original” character.

GOALS has been designed on a simulation engine and netcode technology called SENTEC. It aims to eliminate the clunky animations, rubber-banding systems, and momentum shifts that plague modern sports gaming titles like FC 26. The developers promise a pure football design philosophy, where movement, collisions, and ball interactions don’t take a second to register. This makes sure that precision and timing dictate the outcome of every match, and not how good a player’s connection is.

Image Credit: GOALS AB

In the official press release for GOALS, CEO Andreas Thorstensson stated: “For years, the football gaming space has been stagnant, leaving players disillusioned by bloated licensing models and sub-par gameplay.” Discussing the gameplay philosophy behind the new sports title, Thorstensson revealed, “We designed GOALS with a gameplay-first mindset that puts the player firmly in control, creating a responsive, consistent, and empowering experience.”

GOALS also features a unique character development system, with the title using procedurally generated athletes that grow, level up, and upgrade their attributes to fit their manager’s playstyle. The developers are taking this concept one step further with “Originals.” Originals are visually authentic versions of real-life celebrities. KSI, who has been a prominent figure in the online football community with his FIFA game videos on YouTube, is joining the game as the premier Original.

Image Credit: GOALS AB

Keeping with the game’s progression system, no two versions of KSI will remain the same. While his design might be based on his real-world look, his state and playstyle will change based on how individual players use him on the pitch.

The free-to-play release of GOALS brings a ton of features for players to explore, including:

Competitive & Casual Play Ranked Mode Quickplay Mode Knockout Mode Friendly matches Tournaments Solo Tournaments with bots

The Skill Zone & Practice Arena Solo Play vs Bots Practice Arena with Rookie, Contender, and Champion Scenarios

Dynamic Challenges Daily & Weekly Challenges (Rookie, Contender, and Champion tiers)

Team Management & Player Upgrades

Store, Swaps, and Customisation Custom Kits and Celebrations through the Store and Challenges Swaps



GOALS is now out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is completely free-to-play. Will you be jumping into this authentic football title? Tell us in the comments below!