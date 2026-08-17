Genshin Impact Vesna Rarity and Element Revealed

Genshin Impact revealed Vesna’s drip marketing earlier today. It confirms that Vesna is an Anemo character. Vesna is going to be the first featured 5-star character in the Genshin Impact banners in version 7.1. Here is everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Vesna’s rarity, element, and weapon.

Genshin Impact Vesna Announced for Version 7.1

Vesna is the next 5-star character, and she has been confirmed to be an Anemo character in Genshin Impact. Reportedly, Vesna is a Sword user. Vesna comes from the Strivozha clan, one of the most ancient bloodlines in Snezhnaya. She is radiant, graceful, and exudes effortless refinement and quiet poise.

Vesna, alongside Danica, is one of the right hands of the Genshin Impact Tsaritsa, Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya. She is also the commander-in-chief of the Druzhna, a faction of guards that directly serve the Tsaritsa.

Her drip marketing features a small tidbit from Danica as well. It says, “Should you suddenly find the contents of my plate replaced with lemon slices, or doodles drawn on the bottom of my teacup… Don’t make a fuss — rather, turn a blind eye. The greater the reaction to these pranks, the more delighted she who hides in the shadows will be.”

All of this definitely hints that Vesna loves to pull off pranks and is very carefree in nature. But seeing how she also leads the Druzhna, it shows that she is also a formidable fighter and a leader. Based on Vesna’s drip marketing, we can expect her to feature in the first half of Genshin Impact 7.1 banners.

When it comes to the second part, expect to see Vodyanitsa, one of the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters. She is a friend of Odette and will play an important role in the Snezhnaya Archon quests. So, are you looking forward to Genshin Impact Vesna? Tell us in the comments section below.