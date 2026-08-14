Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Danica as a Key Support for the Cryo Archon

Genshin Impact’s new leak via Array mentions Danica as a key support for the Cryo Archon, the Tsaritsa. Danica’s kit leak states that she is a dedicated support for the Cryo Archon, but can also work with Sandrone and the Cryo Traveler.

Danica is also reported to provide Cryo RES Shred and Electro RES Shred, making her perfect for Stellar Conduct teams, one of the Stellar Glimmer reactions. She first appeared in the Transcendence trailer and is one of the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters the community is looking forward to.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse / Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact 7.0 Archon Quest, players learn that Danica is the head housemaid of the Snezhnayan royal house, and her family has served the royal household for generations. Danica is also the ‘right-hand’ of the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa, which further solidifies this leak.

From what we can surmise, Danica is likely going to be an off-field sub-DPS or support. I am assuming that she will fill a similar role to Xilonen. Furthermore, seeing how her leaks are starting to appear now, we can assume that Danica will become playable in Genshin Impact 7.2. You can follow our Genshin Impact banners to keep track of all upcoming characters.

Also, Danica is heavily hinted to be an Electro character. Although her element has not been revealed officially yet, seeing how her kit leak provides Cryo and Electro shred, she is likely going to have either a Cryo or Electro element.

With Odette in Genshin Impact already being a Cryo Stellar Glimmer support, Danica is most likely going to be an Electro character, replacing Yae Miko in Stellar Conduct teams. With that said, having so many amazing characters, it is likely you are running short on Primogems. Use Genshin Impact codes to quickly get free Primogems in the game.

So, what’s your opinion on Danica’s leaked kit in Genshin Impact? Tell us in the comment section below.