Home > News > Genshin Impact 7.1 Livestream Confirms Dainsleif vs. Ronova Battle

Genshin Impact 7.1 Livestream Confirms Dainsleif vs. Ronova Battle

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Genshin Impact Dainsleif vs Ronova
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Genshin Impact 7.1 is confirmed to have a fight sequence between Ronova and Dainsleif.
  • Dainsleif will be fighting Ronova for the first time since the Curse of Death was placed on Khaenri'ah.
  • The fight will also have the Traveler and Pierro fight alongside Dainsleif.
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Genshin Impact 7.1 livestream happened today, and they revealed much. Among them was an important detail revealed in the Genshin Impact 7.1 teaser. It featured a battle sequence between Dainsleif and Ronova. So, Genshin Impact 7.1 will have a Dainsleif vs. Ronova battle.

This will be the first time Dainsleif will go head-to-head against the Ruler of Death after the curse was put on Khaenri’ah. Dainsleif has also been missing for a while, last appearing during the Genshin Impact Luna II questline. Before he appears in 7.1, make sure to grab the new Genshin Impact codes.

Dainsleif vs Ronova Genshin Impact
Image Credit: Hoyoverse

He has yet to appear in the Snezhnaya storyline, but that is confirmed to change in version 7.1. Ronova and Dainsleif’s history goes way back, ever since Khaenri’ah was put under the Curse of Death.

Dainsleif likely has vengeance in his mind when he decides to fight one of the Four Shades, Ronova, in the coming update. Also, the teaser showed that all the other major characters were unconscious during their fight scene. So, we can expect Ronova to do something major in the upcoming version.

Finally, at the very end of the teaser, we got a sneak peek of Rhinedottir, who is controlling Naberius’s body. She is likely overseeing the takedown of Snezhnaya, and we saw her locked in a chess battle against the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa. There is a good chance that Rhinedottir will also make an in-game appearance in version 7.1.

So, Genshin Impact 7.1 will be a massive update, both content-wise and lore-wise. The update will add Vodyanitsa and Vesna to the Genshin Impact banners. With that, the update is confirmed to have more limited-time events and a ton of new quests.

Are you excited for Dainsleif vs Ronova’s battle in Genshin Impact 7.1? Tell us what you think about the upcoming 7.1 version in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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