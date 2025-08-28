Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ update is only a couple of weeks away from release. That means your journey to Nod-krai is right around the corner. But, are you prepared? Hoyoverse has announced the ‘Luna I’ special broadcast date and time, which will reveal every detail about the upcoming 6.0 update, including the new characters, mechanics, and missions. That said, check out the Genshin Impact 6.0 Luna 1 livestream date and time below to not miss the broadcast.

What Time Is the Genshin Impact 6.0 Livestream?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

The Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream is confirmed for August 29, 2025, at 7:50 PM CST (China Standard Time), with the main show starting at 8:50 PM.

The broadcast will be streamed on Genshin Impact’s YouTube and Twitch channels simultaneously. Moreover, as revealed by the Twitch schedule, the next Genshin version is expected to be called Luna 1, instead of 6.0. To avoid confusion, we will refer to it as Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ until it is confirmed by the developers.

Here are the Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ livestream dates and times for some of the most popular regions around the world:

New Delhi, India : 5:20 PM IST on August 29, 2025

: 5:20 PM IST on August 29, 2025 Tokyo, Japan : 08:50 PM JST on August 29, 2025

: 08:50 PM JST on August 29, 2025 California, USA : 04:50 AM PST on August 29, 2025

: 04:50 AM PST on August 29, 2025 Beijing, China : 07:50 PM CST on August 29, 2025

: 07:50 PM CST on August 29, 2025 Toronto, Canada : 07:50 AM on August 29, 2025

: 07:50 AM on August 29, 2025 Rome, Italy : 01:50 PM CET on August 29, 2025

: 01:50 PM CET on August 29, 2025 Melbourne, Australia : 10:50 PM on August 29, 2025

: 10:50 PM on August 29, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand: 12:50 AM on August 30, 2025

Genshin Impact 6.0 Livestream Countdown

Dislike going the extra mile to convert time zones? Just follow our dedicated countdown timer and bookmark this page to track the upcoming 6.0 livestream:

Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

What to Expect from Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’?

Genshin Impact ‘Luna I’ will introduce the much-awaited Nod-Krai region to the game, adding a ton of new content, enemies, and much more. To learn about everything that is coming in the upcoming update, check our Genshin Impact 6.0 guide.

With that said, here is a quick summary of everything you can expect from the “Song of the Welkin” Moon special broadcast:

New character reveals: 5-star Lauma, 5-star Flins, and 4-star Aino

Information about the new region Nod-krai, including important locations

A quick overview of the Song of the Welkin Moon chapter quests

Showcase of the new limited-time events in Genshin Impact 6.0

New Genshin Impact codes

Other QoL changes and improvements

So, excited for the Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ update? Share your opinions about the update in the comments below.