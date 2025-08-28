Home > News > Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
Genshin Impact 6.0 Luna I livestream date and time
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImapct)

Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ update is only a couple of weeks away from release. That means your journey to Nod-krai is right around the corner. But, are you prepared? Hoyoverse has announced the ‘Luna I’ special broadcast date and time, which will reveal every detail about the upcoming 6.0 update, including the new characters, mechanics, and missions. That said, check out the Genshin Impact 6.0 Luna 1 livestream date and time below to not miss the broadcast.

What Time Is the Genshin Impact 6.0 Livestream?

Lauma Drip Marketing genshin Impact
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

The Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream is confirmed for August 29, 2025, at 7:50 PM CST (China Standard Time), with the main show starting at 8:50 PM.

The broadcast will be streamed on Genshin Impact’s YouTube and Twitch channels simultaneously. Moreover, as revealed by the Twitch schedule, the next Genshin version is expected to be called Luna 1, instead of 6.0. To avoid confusion, we will refer to it as Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ until it is confirmed by the developers.

Here are the Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ livestream dates and times for some of the most popular regions around the world:

  • New Delhi, India: 5:20 PM IST on August 29, 2025
  • Tokyo, Japan: 08:50 PM JST on August 29, 2025
  • California, USA: 04:50 AM PST on August 29, 2025
  • Beijing, China: 07:50 PM CST on August 29, 2025
  • Toronto, Canada: 07:50 AM on August 29, 2025
  • Rome, Italy: 01:50 PM CET on August 29, 2025
  • Melbourne, Australia: 10:50 PM on August 29, 2025
  • Auckland, New Zealand: 12:50 AM on August 30, 2025
Also Read: All New Genshin Impact 6.0 Banners: Lauma, Flins, and Aino

Genshin Impact 6.0 Livestream Countdown

Dislike going the extra mile to convert time zones? Just follow our dedicated countdown timer and bookmark this page to track the upcoming 6.0 livestream:

Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ Countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

What to Expect from Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’?

Genshin Impact ‘Luna I’ will introduce the much-awaited Nod-Krai region to the game, adding a ton of new content, enemies, and much more. To learn about everything that is coming in the upcoming update, check our Genshin Impact 6.0 guide.

With that said, here is a quick summary of everything you can expect from the “Song of the Welkin” Moon special broadcast:

  • New character reveals: 5-star Lauma, 5-star Flins, and 4-star Aino
  • Information about the new region Nod-krai, including important locations
  • A quick overview of the Song of the Welkin Moon chapter quests
  • Showcase of the new limited-time events in Genshin Impact 6.0
  • New Genshin Impact codes
  • Other QoL changes and improvements

So, excited for the Genshin Impact 6.0 ‘Luna I’ update? Share your opinions about the update in the comments below.

Related Articles
The Latest Genshin Impact Leak Suggests a Major Showdown is Inevitable in Nod-Krai
Sanmay Chakrabarti Aug 12, 2025
All New Genshin Impact 6.0 Weapons
Sanmay Chakrabarti Aug 11, 2025
New Details for Genshin Impact’s UGC Mode Officially Revealed in China
Sanmay Chakrabarti Aug 8, 2025
How to Unlock Green Color in Disappeared Dolls Quest in Genshin Impact 5.8
Sanmay Chakrabarti Aug 4, 2025
#Tags
#Genshin Impact

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...