The Latest Genshin Impact Leak Suggests a Major Showdown is Inevitable in Nod-Krai

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Scaramouche vs Il Dottore Genshin Impact confrontation leaked
Nod-Krai is expected to be the region that fills every lore gap in Genshin Impact, at least most of it. One of the untouched stories since the Sumeru arc has been the revenge of the Wanderer, aka Scaramouche, on Il Dottore. After the Wanderer learned about Dottore’s betrayal and manipulation, he swore to take revenge.

Since then, it has been two entire chapters without any progression on this old Fatui Harbinger rivalry. That is, until Nod-Krai was announced, featuring Wanderer at the very end of the teaser. Now, a new leak has surfaced that suggests that the major showdown between Wanderer and Il Dottore is inevitable in Nod-Krai.

Wanderer Will Confront Dottore in Nod-Krai

Wanderer in Nod-Krai Genshin Impact
A new story leak via HxG and Team Lunar-Mew reveals that a certain event in Nod-Krai will make Wanderer the hero of Sumeru. Furthermore, there is a certain event that involves Scaramouche (aka Wanderer) killing Il Dottore. This means that a showdown between Il Dottore and the Wanderer is set to take place in Nod-Krai. Now, whether this event will be connected to the main Nod-Krai storyline is yet unknown.

Now, there is an extremely low chance of Wanderer actually killing Il Dottore in Nod-Krai, simply because of the vast difference between their strengths. Il Dottore is ranked second among the Fatui Harbingers, so he ranked much higher than when Scaramouche was part of the Fatui. It is likely that Il Dottore will survive the confrontation with the Wanderer and may even turn it into his advantage.

One more thing to note is that Il Dottore hasn’t appeared in any of the Nod-Krai teasers so far. The only Fatui Harbingers that have appeared are Columbina, Sandrone, and the ex-harbinger Scaramouche. With all the leaks talking about Il Dottore in Nod-Krai, don’t be surprised to find him as the mastermind behind the Nod-Krai main storyline. We can expect more information about this once Genshin Impact 6.0 is finally released.

So, who would you pick in a fight between Scaramouche and Il Dottore? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

