New Details for Genshin Impact’s UGC Mode Officially Revealed in China

Genshin Impact is slowly making its way to Nod-Krai with each passing day. Nod-Krai is expected to fill most of the lore gaps in the story. But that’s not all, as Hoyoverse is also ready to give the players more creativity options in Genshin Impact during the Song and the Welkin Moon chapter. Genshin Impact was previously rumored to be working on a ‘User Generated Content’ (UGC) mode, which is going to allow players to create their own gameplay stages. Today, we have received confirmation on the UGC mode in Genshin Impact, and it is releasing sooner than you think!

Genshin Impact UGC Game Mode Revealed

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Almost eight months ago, we covered a leak that Hoyoverse is working on a new game mode that lets players create gameplay stages. With little to no information between then and now, many in the community assumed the plans were scrapped. However, Hoyoverse has finally confirmed that the UGC game mode is in the works in China. A new Bilibili post from the official Genshin Impact account shared the UGC gameplay developer’s notes.

Although the post is in Chinese, a little help from image translators helped us figure out most of the details. So, here is everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact UGC mode so far:

Players can both design and create game levels and make them publicly available for playing.

and make them publicly available for playing. The editor for this mode will provide a higher degree of freedom than Serenitea Pot and Divine Ingenuity. Almost every Genshin Impact asset is in the plans to be added to the UGC editor.

to the UGC editor. The following types of games can be created with the editor: simulation management, survival competition, adventure, and party games.

There will be both single-player and multiplayer options for the UGC game mode.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via Bilibili/GenshinImpact)

Another major reveal with the UGC game mode is that Genshin Impact will have a new social hub where players can gather and chat freely. This might mean that Genshin Impact will also add voice chat for players to communicate in the future. Also, learn about the new Nod-Krai characters that will be added to the game in the upcoming version.

The new UGC game mode in Genshin Impact may arrive sooner than we expected, as the devs have already revealed it on their dev notes. I would guess that the UGC game mode will launch with Genshin Impact 6.0, or within a couple of versions after that. Also, we can expect an official English post about the UGC game mode soon from Hoyoverse, likely in the next dev notes.

So, what’s your opinion on the new UGC mode for Genshin Impact? I love the idea and cannot wait to see how creative players get with it. However, I can only hope that the gameplay editor allows completely open world access for creating the game modes. This would let us enjoy many more open-world challenges and puzzles, like the ones currently in the game. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.