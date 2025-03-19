You Can Now Use Gemini Without a Google Account

It’s pretty evident that Google is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to pushing Gemini, its AI-powered assistant. However, one big limitation it posed since its inception was that you couldn’t use Gemini without your Google account. Fortunately, this requirement is no longer necessary.

Yes, starting today if you head to Gemini (website) on a web browser, you will notice that instead of asking you to sign in, the page directly takes you to the chat window. So you no longer need to sign in and continue using Gemini to summarize stuff or ask it to write a symphony.

While signed out, your chat history won’t be saved, it won’t generate images or add attachments. For these, Google has placed three identical sign-in options, prompting you to give in your account information. You are also stuck with the Gemini 2.0 Flash model, while all the other models are inaccessible.

Personally, I find this incognito state quite intriguing, as you can secretly ask Gemini for help but don’t want others to find out. You can launch it in the incognito window, and close it once your work is done. However, you will have to sign in if you want to take advantage of more advanced features.

The ability to use Gemini without a Google account is exclusive to the web. It is not available for the Android or iOS versions of Gemini. So your options are quite limited with this signed-out version of Gemini.

Now, what do you think about this? Do you think this will be useful for you? Or do you think it was a pointless maneuver? Let us know in the comments below.