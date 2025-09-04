Gege Akutami Confirms Mojuro as a Jujutsu Kaisen Spin-Off Series

Gege Akutami’s magnum opus series, Jujutsu Kaisen, reigned atop the shonen throne throughout its run. However, the JJK series came to an abrupt end in 2024, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Gege’s next project. After a long break, Gege broke his silence with his next work, recently unveiling his next manga titled “Mojuro.” While Gege expressed his interest in working on a manga centered around idols, the JJK fandom declared outright that they need a sequel or a spin-off of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Today, the wishes of millions of JJK fans around the world have been granted as Gege Akutami’s Mojuro is confirmed to be a spin-off of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Mojuro Is a Spin-Off Set in the JJK Universe

As Gege and Yuji’s Mojuro (aka Modulo) is all set to debut later this weekend on Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #41, new details about the series have emerged online today. To everyone’s surprise, Jujutsu Kaisen 3- Mojuro is revealed to be a spin-off sequel set in the sorcerer universe of Jujutsu Kaisen. As announced previously, Mojuro will be a short manga series planned for a 3-volume release within the span of six months.

If you are wondering what comes next in the new JJK spin-off, the latest Mojuro leaks suggest that the new story will pick up where JJK ended. It will follow the lives of Yuta’s grandson, Okkotsu Tsurugi, and granddaughter, Okkotsu Yuuka. Yes, this is really happening, and the Yuta x Maki ship is officially canon in the JJK story. The couple has been confirmed to pass away in old age, and their grandchildren will now pick up the reins in Mojuro.

Gege Akutami’s Thoughts On Mojuro

The famous JJK leaker, Myamura on X, shared a comment from Gege Akutami about his new work, which is as follows: “Hello, it’s Akutami. It’s been a while. While serializing Jujutsu Kaisen (jujutsu from here), I received several offers for spinoffs written by others. However, because manga is a medium where things can easily get out of my control, I was afraid of the title spreading in ways I couldn’t manage, so at the time, I couldn’t accept those offers. But when this particular offer came, and I thought about how it might expand the main story, delve deeper into its setting, or even shift eras entirely, I realized that if it were set in a parallel line, it could open the door to many different projects.”

Gege remarked that the concept of parallel worlds opened the doors to many JJK project ideas and eventually led ot the birth of Mojuro. Thus, Gege teamed up with mangaka artist Yuji Iwasaki to do the drawings for him while he solely focuses on writing the spin-off story.

This became the spark that gave rise to “Mojuro,” which originally didn’t even have a single concrete idea, and after numerous planning meetings, it finally came to life. This will be a short-term serialization, about half a year (if it doesn’t get axed), collected in roughly 3 volumes.

The artist is the incredibly talented Yuji Iwasaki-sensei. He’s amazing!! His drawings are superb!! Truly!! I’d be very happy if you enjoy Mojuro as a new entry point into the world of jujutsu.

The author also mentioned he would be happy if his fans embraced the Mojuro series as a new gateway into the world of jujutsu, rather than viewing it solely as a direct sequel. That’s everything we know about the Mojuro manga by Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki. You can look forward to reading the first chapter of Mojuro on September 7, 2025, on popular manga reading platforms, namely Viz Media’s Shonen Jump and Shueisha’s Mangaplus.

With that said, let us know your thoughts about Mojuro being a spinoff series of JJK in the comments below.