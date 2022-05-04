Fujitsu CH-Series Laptops with OLED Display, Windows 11 Launched in India

Japanese electronics brand Fujitsu has today launched its new CH-series notebooks in India to cater to working professionals and business executives in the country who prefer to work on the go. The portable Fujitsu CH laptops come with an Intel processor, an ultra-lightweight design, Windows 11, and more. So, let’s take a quick look at the key specs and features.

Fujitsu CH-Series Laptops: Key Specs and Features

The new Fujitsu CH-series notebooks include two models – the 4ZR1H03552 and the 4ZR1H03553. Both the models come with the same specs and features, except for the display. While the 4ZR1H03552 comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED display, the latter has a Full HD IGZO panel of the same size. Both the panels have a maximum resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and have a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Under the hood, the Fujitsu CH laptops pack the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. As for the memory, there is 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM with dual-channel support and 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD onboard.

There is also a 53Whr battery inside both the models that offer up to 10.7 hours of battery life on the OLED model and up to 11.4 hours on the IGZO-display model. The devices run Windows 11 Home out of the box and come pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021.

Coming to the I/O ports, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for Power Delivery and DisplayPort ALT Mode, one USB-A port with Anytime USB Charge support, and one HDMI port. For wireless communications, there is support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Other than these, the Fujitsu CH laptops come with an HD webcam, Windows Hello-based facial recognition support, stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, and a multi-gesture trackpad. The OLED model comes in a Dark Silver colorway and weighs around 1.1Kg. The IGZO model, on the other hand, is just shy of a kilogram and comes in a Mocha Brown color option.

You can check out more details and our opinions on Fujitsu’s new laptop offering in the video below.

Price and Availability

The Fujitsu CH-series laptops come under the mid-premium laptop category. While the price of the lower-end IGZO model starts at Rs 69,990, the higher-end OLED model starts at Rs 73,990 in India. The laptops will be available to buy on Amazon, starting today.

So, what do you think about Fujitsu’s latest Windows 11-powered portable CH-series laptops? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.