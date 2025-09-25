Forza Horizon 6 Launching in 2026 Is the Dream Road Trip Across Japan

Playground Games lifted the curtains on Forza Horizon 6 at the Tokyo Games Show, confirming that the Horizon Festival is headed to Japan. Its predecessor, FH5, which dropped its anchor in Mexico, was released in 2021, marking five years of dormancy for one of Xbox’s marquee franchises. Of course, we saw the more sim racing-oriented Forza Motorsport in the middle, but following a rocky launch, Turn 10’s future is currently on ice.

Nevertheless, Playground are finally taking their arcade racing expertise to the colorful locales of Japan, fulfilling the wishes of many fans in the process.

Forza Horizon 6 Will Arrive Sometime in 2026

The brief reveal trailer featured no races, vehicles, or even tire treads for that matter. Its 60-second runtime saw a camera panning through the interiors of what appeared to be a garage, adorned with memorabilia and callbacks to prior games. Hanging on the walls were number plates referencing all the exotic locations Forza Horizon has explored in the past, including France, Australia (FH3, my beloved), and the United Kingdom.

Finally, we see some distinctly Japanese elements, such as an unmistakable Maneki Neko figurine, before the camera settles on the jaw-dropping Mount Fuji, complemented by cherry blossoms at the edges of the frame. The teaser culminates in a vague “Coming 2026” announcement, coupled with confirmation that Forza Horizon 6 will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can also spot an ‘Xbox Play Anywhere’ badge, meaning that it should be playable across PC, console, and the cloud.

While the franchise has traditionally been an Xbox exclusive, Forza Horizon 5’s PlayStation venture resulted in considerable success for Microsoft. The game wasted no time in topping the PlayStation Store’s sales charts, and now, Playground have confirmed that a PS5 release will follow after the title’s Xbox launch.

