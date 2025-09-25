Insomniac’s Wolverine Gameplay Finally Revealed At PlayStation State of Play

Insomniac Games has finally revealed Wolverine at the latest PlayStation State of Play. The gameplay trailer revealed Logan’s rage, sadness, misery, and some pure bloody combat with his adamantium claws.

The trailer showcased Wolverine’s full yellow and black costume, where Logan could be seen fighting waves of enemies. Furthermore, fans also got to see his attire with his signature leather jacket with fur.

Marvel’s Wolverine Will Arrive on PS5 Consoles in Fall 2026

Insomniac and PlayStation showcased the first look at Wolverine and its gameplay, which is full of rampage and gore, exactly what fans would have wanted from the devs. According to Insomniac, Wolverine will release in Fall 2026, which means we’re still well under a year away from its release.

Liam McIntyre portrays the titular role of Wolverine/Logan in the game, and he explained that his character is full of rage. Insomniac expanded that the entire game is built around the full Wolverine experience. You could use Wolverine’s claws to climb walls, slash enemies, slide down rooftops, and pull and swing enemies around.

Mystique also makes an appearance in the trailer in a certain combat sequence where players will also team up with the iconic X-Men member across missions in the game. So you may expect Wolverine’s mentor Charles Xavier, his brother Sabretooth or even his archnemesis Magneto to make an appearance throughout the campaign.

In this global thriller, Wolverine’s search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada, and the narrow city streets of Tokyo – all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action.

The combat of the game is pure bloodfest, and Insomniac is holding no prisoners in expressing the character’s rage to its full spirit. Furthermore, the trailer ends with a shot of a Sentinel going face-to-face with Wolverine. Although Insomniac has also teased that more X-Men members will make an appearance throughout the game to aid Logan in his quest.

Are you excited for Wolverine? Let us know in the comments below!