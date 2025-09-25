Microsoft Flight Simulator is Coming to PS5 This Year

The iconic Flight Simulator game by Microsoft is making its way to PlayStation consoles later this year, as announced in the most recent State of Play broadcast. In a surprise announcement trailer, fans got to glance at the diverse range of aircraft they will be able to pilot when the game launches.

With up to 125 highly detailed aircraft, the game has an incredibly wide range of aircraft: nimble ultralights, a wide variety of general aviation aircraft, famous bush trip planes, rotorcraft, eVTOLs, airships, steerable balloons, all the way to sleek business jets, a fleet of narrow- and wide-body airliners, and even heavy military transporters and fighter jets and now PS5 players are in for a treat this holiday season.

Microsoft and PlayStation Join Hands to Bring Flight Simulator to PlayStation 5

According to PlayStation, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will release on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles on December 8, 2025. Pre-orders for the title will soon go live, and players will be able to grab the standard edition, deluxe, premium deluxe, or aviator editions.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduces an all-new career system that helps new pilots learn how to fly the many different types of aircraft. Virtual pilots have access to a nearly unlimited number of missions and activities all over the world. Start your aviation career to gain experience and build your reputation, enabling you to unlock exciting missions in firefighting, search and rescue, aerial construction, agriculture, and more. In addition to career missions, PS5 simmers can test their skills with a variety of landing challenges, rally races, and more, as well as compete against other players in the new Challenge League.

Coinciding with the PS5 launch, for the first time, players will be able to break the sound barrier in America’s first civil supersonic jet, Boom Supersonic’s demonstrator XB-1. Developed by Asobo Studio in partnership with Microsoft Game Studios, the PlayStation 5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will continue to be updated with both free World Updates and Sim Updates. The simulator also includes a robust marketplace filled with new aircraft, airports, and more from a very active and talented 3rd party creator community.

Pre-order any edition and receive a famous aircraft on December 8, the Northrop T38-A Talon. For those who pre-order the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe, or Aviator Editions, you will also receive early access to the simulator on December 3.

Are you excited for the release of Flight Simulator on PS5? Let us know in the comments below!