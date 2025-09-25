Crimson Desert Release Date Announced in PlayStation State of Play

The most anticipated open-world RPG from Pearl Abyss has yet again made an appearance in PlayStation State of Play. This time, players get a cinematic trailer with little gameplay but with more exciting news. Fans would be overjoyed to learn that the game has finally received an official release date for 2026. Here is everything you need to know about Crimson Desert’s release date and the new cinematic gameplay reveal.

Crimson Desert will be released on March 19, 2026, as revealed in the new State of Play trailer. The game is coming to PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Series S/X on release. Crimson Desert had seen major delays, as developers moved the launch from 2025 to 2026, due to unavoidable issues related to voiceovers, console certification, and launch preparations.

Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure set on the continent of Pywel. Pywel offers a wealth of other content, such as cooking, mining, gathering, fishing, and crafting, all meant to enrich your experience of this world.

Players will follow the story of Kliff’s journey across a diverse landscape, embark on new adventures, meet new companions, or simply fulfill contracts. We have already seen a ton of gameplay from Crimson Desert this year, showcasing fluid close-combat, a gorgeous open world, epic boss fights, and mounts.

Previously, we have seen enemies ranging from human soldiers to trolls and dragons. There is also a scene where we get a glimpse of Kliff riding the dragon while raining down fire on enemies.

The game is currently available for pre-order, with exclusive rewards. You can pre-order it on PlayStation Store, Steam, and the Xbox Store right now.

So, are you ready to journey into Pywel in Crimson Desert? Let us know in the comments below.