Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Update 39.11 Patch Notes: Free Gifts, Harry Potter Collab, and More

Fortnite’s annual updates are something players always look forward to, as if it’s a tradition for them to tune in each year to celebrate the yearly festivities. Be it Easter, Halloween, or even Christmas, Fortnite drops themed content across various seasons to celebrate such occasions with its community.

However, Winterfest celebrations are the most popular festive updates in Fortnite, where the entire island is covered in snow, Epic grants free cosmetics to players, and there’s a certain festive cheer for Christmas in the game with bright decor and cozy vibes, all in Crackshot’s Cabin.

This year’s Winterfest is no less, as Fortnite has dropped the much-awaited content in today’s update, and if you’re wondering about everything that has arrived, we’ve got the full patch notes for you right here.

Fortnite Winterfest Update arrives after a brief downtime of 3-4 hours, which commenced at 4 AM ET on December 18, 2025.

Servers are slowly coming live now, and you’ll be able to jump into the game as soon as you update your game. Furthermore, the Winterfest update will wrap up on January 4, 2026.

Snow Biome Arrives on Chapter 7 Map

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Golden Coast island brought some beachy vibes to Fortnite in Chapter 7; however, now with the latest Winterfest update live in the game, the entire top half of the island is now covered in snow. The new snow biome covers POIs like Tiptop Terrace, Wonkeeland, Latte Landing, Painted Palms, Sandy Strip, and Lethal Labs.

Moreover, Christmas Trees and Presents have now appeared in each of these POIs that players can visit to get some rare loot that they won’t come around easily on the map. Furthermore, Crackshot’s Cabin has now appeared on the island as well, where you can visit and get some rare loot from chests and presents.

Winterfest Lodge Returns with Free Cosmetics

Image Credit: X / FireMonkey

Image Credit: X / FireMonkey

Image Credit: X / FireMonkey

Like every Fortnite Winterfest, the 2025 edition also brought back the Lodge. Lt. Winter arrives with 14 presents to open this year! You can open one present each day. Unwrap the Glacial Dummy Outfit after you’ve opened seven other presents, and the Cheeks Outfit after you’ve opened 13. You can open the rest of the presents in any order you’d prefer. The cabin refreshes daily at 9 AM ET.

Santa ‘Brina, Snow Miku, and More Winter Skins Bring the Cheer

Image Credit: ShiinaBR

The latest Winterfest update has also brought numerous new skins and collabs to the game. The first crossover is Harry Potter, where the collab brings 10 skins, two back blings, and two pickaxes to the game, alongside a couple of emotes as well. The full crossover is expected to go live anytime soon.

Next up is a Christmas-themed version of pop singer Sabrina Carpenter called Santa ‘Brina, which will be released this week in the Item Shop as well. Then, another pop sensation, Hatsune Miku, returns to Fortnite with a winter-themed Snow Miku outfit, which will be released in the coming days when fans will be able to get her full cosmetic set.

Three new original skins, The Winterfest Bandit, Chilly, and Alpine Lexa, will also be introduced to the Item Shop to add some of that winter cheer among loopers. Apart from the skins, three new Sidekicks have also been decrypted, for Kitsune, Meowscles, and Llama, which will be released in the Item Shop as well.

Bleach Mythics Hit Blitz

Image Credit: X / Firemonkey

The latest update has also added files for the upcoming Bleach crossover in Fortnite, which will bring four skins and more cosmetic items to the shop. Furthermore, two mythic items, namely Fully-Hollowfied Ichigo Mask and Dual Zangetsu, will be added to Blitz mode when the collab goes live this weekend.

New Rift Anomalies

Image Credit: X / Firemonkey

Two new Rift Anomalies have been added to Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build with the latest update. They are:

Winter Ball: Hide in Winter Bubble Shields found across the map to heal.

Back to the OG: Loot special chests to get OG weapons that have spawned on the map (Weapons granted: Pump Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Hunting Rifle, Drum Gun, Compact SMG, Minigun, and Six Shooter)

Yule Trooper Boss Added

Image Credit: X / Firemonkey

The Yule Trooper boss can now be found on the Snow Biome on the Fortnite Chapter 7 island, and like any other boss, when defeated, drops a medallion and mythic weapon that players can claim to become the boss themselves. Yule Trooper’s medallion’s description is as follows: “Yule Trooper’s Jolly spirit grants increased stamina and vitality. Embrace the cold and slide around the battlefield.”

Drive a DeLorean and Go Back to the OG

Image Credit: X / Firemonkey

Image Credit: X / Firemonkey

Finally, one of the biggest additions to the game, the DeLorean mythic vehicle from Back to the Future, is now available on the Battle Royale island, and players will be able to find it across the map. If you’re not able to find one, grab a Mr Fusion Vehicle Mod and throw it at a vehicle you’re driving to convert it into the DeLorean. Once done, drive it on a straight road and boost to enter the time warp and come out of the loop with a Plutonium Chest on its roof.

Then, interact with the chest to grab some OG loot that you can also get from the Back to the OG rift anomaly.

More Loot Pool Changes

As temperatures drop across the Golden Coast, winter-themed unvaults have made their way back to the island:

Blizzard Grenade

Snowball Launcher

Sneaky Snowman

Presents

Inside Presents throwables this year, you can find classic, high-rarity loot, including the:

Drum Gun

Six Shooter

Hunting Rifle

Compact SMG

OG Pump Shotgun

Infantry Rifle

Lever Action

OG Assault Rifle

Minigun

That’s a wrap on everything new that has arrived in the latest Fortnite Winterfest update. How would you rate this year’s Winterfest content? Let us know in the comments below!