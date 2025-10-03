Fortnite Will Let You Go ‘Delulu’ Every Weekend in Proximity Chat

Except for the return of Arcane skins, Epic Games has always listened to what Fortnite players want. Whether it is bringing the iconic game back with OG mode or the classic skins like Chun-Li or Borderlands. The latest fan fixation, though, has been the chaotic Delulu game mode. Now, Fortnite has confirmed that Delulu mode will return every weekend, bringing back the wild fun of proximity chat.

Fortnite Delulu Mode with Proximity Chat Stays in the Game

Fortnite Delulu is one of the new Limited-Time modes, which is supposed to end with a new Demon Rush LTM in the mix. Well, not anymore. As the community loved the mode and generated a lot of positive response, Epic Games extended its run for now.

In a recent X post, Fortnite shared a picture of the KPop Demon Hunters with the Delulu text on top of it. With the picture, the caption said,

Because we’d be Delulu not to keep this going… Delulu will be back every weekend through the end of the year!!

Image Credit: X/Fortnite

Yes, you heard it right. Fortnite Delulu mode will continue until the end of the year. However, keep in mind that the mode is only available during the weekends. Moreover, the players who missed out on the Victory Royale, this is the ideal time. Luckily, there will be the squad Victory Royale for you to complete. Fans are welcoming this decision, with many saying that the Delulu mode with Proximity Chat should be permanent in Fortnite.

What are your thoughts on it? Do you think Fortnite Delulu mode with proximity chat should be a permanent mode? Let us know in the comments.