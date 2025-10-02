Doja Cat Takes Over Fortnite as Mother of Thorns Boss in Fortnitemares 2025

Fortnitemares 2025 is already shaping up to be one of the most iconic updates in Chapter 6 as players are eagerly waiting for their favorite collab to drop. Epic is throwing everything at Fortnite this year, as fans are afraid they might be bankrupt by the end of the Halloween festivities, given the amount of crossover skins releasing in the Item Shop.

While iconic film collabs and original skins are one part of Fortnitemares that has anticipation at an all-time high, Doja Cat has now revealed her upcoming Fortnite collab on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. As she had already teased her upcoming icon skin in one of her Twitch streams, the artist has also revealed she’ll play a boss called The Mother of Thorns this year in Fortnitemares 2025.

Doja Cat Will Join Fortnitemares as an Evil Boss with a Spooky New Icon Skin

Doja Cat confirmed in a segment with Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show that she’s joining Fortnite as an Icon Skin and will play The Mother of Thorns, who’s an evil boss in this year’s edition of Fortnitemares. The artist brought a little teaser image, which gives us the first look at her skin and throne as the evil boss in the game.

Image Credit: Epic Games

In the teased image, she’s seen wearing a red dress and sitting on a throne full of thorns. But that’s not all — she also brought an actual throne that resembles the in-game throne at the show and sat on it to give the same evil smirk she can be seen giving on the teaser image.

According to leakers, Doja Cat will have her own POI in the game once she arrives and will bring a new threat to the island, as the latest update has removed bugs from the island. Thanks to the Megazord mythic and Power Rangers, extermination is now successful on the island and all that waits is for Fortnitemares to haunt the Chapter 6 Season 4 island once again.

What do you think about the upcoming edition of Fortnitemares? Let us know in the comments below!