Fortnite Chapter 7 Reveal Expected Soon as Teasers Point to Hollywood Gala Theme

Fortnite has launched its much-awaited Simpsons mini-season this past weekend, and hype for the next big chapter in Battle Royale has already begun. With the conclusion of the Chapter 6 Season 4 live event, Epic announced that the demon would return in a chapter-ending live event on November 29, and shortly after, Chapter 7 will kick off.

While rumors surrounding Chapter 7 were decrypted by data miners while the Simpsons season downtime was underway, Epic has now released its first teaser for the upcoming chapter, and it looks like a Hollywood theme is finally making its way to Fortnite. Here’s what the teaser suggests.

Fortnite has sent a cryptic teaser to creators like Nick Eh 30, who posted the said clip on their X page. The teaser displays a message on a CRT television-style display monitor. The message reads as follows: “Signal Origin – 34.134117 N 118.321495 W. Now Playing Zero Hour. Chapter Seven. Fortnite After Dark With Q & U. Early Access. One Night Only. 11.19.25.”

We decoded the teaser one by one, and to begin with, the coordinates mentioned in the first part are real-life coordinates to the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, USA. The Zero Hour is a term used by Epic for Fortnite downtime. Chapter Seven refers to the chapter coming next.

Till now, the decoded message hints that the new chapter will have heavy Hollywood influence, and even the rumored Gala theme may finally be launched with the new season. However, this is where things get even more interesting.

The Fortnite After Dark with Q & U part may directly reference the Hollywood duo Q & U, who are none other than Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman. The duo used this acronym to credit themselves as creators of the titular character, The Bride, in Tarantino’s two-part film Kill Bill. So Epic may be telling fans that a Kill Bill-style Hollywood crossover may finally arrive in Fortnite.

Furthermore, the Early Access of the season is teased to be revealed on November 19, 2025. This is when we may see the first trailers and glimpses at the season. Earlier this week, it was also revealed that a Harry Potter collab may also arrive in Chapter 7 alongside a Tyler the Creator Icon series collab. While all this info is still mere speculation, it’ll be quite interesting to see how the new chapter turns out.

Are you excited for the next Fortnite chapter? Let us know in the comments below!