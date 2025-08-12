Fortnite Shuts down the Double Pump Meta Before It Ruins Season 4 Lobbies

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 dropped players into a bug-infested Battle Royale island, which features the Onimorph eXtermination Rangers (O.X.R.), a military group equipped with a redesigned loot pool to confront hordes of Swarmers, Bombers, and Queen bugs.

The armory includes new weapons such as the O.X.R. Rifle, Leadspitter 3000 Minigun, Sweeper Shotgun, and Wrecker Revolver, as well as exotics like the Double Trouble shotguns, which are built for high-octane insect extermination.

Early in the season, the Wrecker Revolver’s double pump technique dominated the meta, allowing players to quickly switch between revolvers or couple them with shotguns for devastating close-range damage. This high-damage, fast-paced tactic immediately became a fan favorite, changing competitive gameplay and dominating lobbies. However, Epic soon realized its mistake and released a secret hotfix to nerf the meta altogether.

Fortnite Hotfix Scraps Double Pump Meta and Weakens Wrecker Revolver Massively

On August 11, Epic Games released an update for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, effectively eliminating the Wrecker Revolver’s dominant double pump meta and changing the game’s competitive scene.

The hotfix reduced the revolver’s mid- and long-range damage by 4% while decreasing its maximum range by 30-50%, drastically diminishing its utility. Most importantly, Epic implemented a weapon-switching cooldown, thereby eliminating the double pump mechanism that enabled smooth, rapid-fire combinations.

These changes reduced its supremacy, requiring players to use more strategic loadouts. The community’s opinions were mixed, where some applauding the nerf, citing the revolver’s extreme potency, while others felt it ruined the fun. The hotfix also improved medallions and the Leadspitter 3000 Minigun, pushing the meta toward balanced, skill-based gameplay.

However, you can still perform the double pump trick by switching between the Wrecker Revolver and any other shotgun; in this case, the Sweeper Shotgun stands as a strong alternative. Furthermore, the Double Trouble exotic allows you to naturally use the meta with buffed-up damage.