Fortnite Nerfs and Buffs Season 4 Weapons and Medallions in Secret Hotfix

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 was released recently, which threw players into a bug-infested Battle Royale map and revamped the loot pool. The island is now overrun with insect enemies across new POIs such as The Hive, O.X.R. HQ, and Ranger’s Ruin.

These spots, packed with high-risk loot, require loopers to combat both bugs and enemies. The O.X.R. rank system replaces the previous Hero Rank, rewarding eliminations and bug kills with Drop Pods containing powerful gear.

The initial meta encouraged aggressive playstyles, with the Leadspitter 3000 Minigun and Wrecker Revolver dominating early games. Medallions that emphasize mobility boosted fast-paced strategies, further making this meta even stronger. However, Epic released a secret hotfix on August 11 that has significantly nerfed the meta and made some hefty changes to the loot pool.

Secret Fortnite Hotfix Nerfs Season 4 Medallions and Buffs Leadspitter 3000 Minigun

According to dataminers, Fortnite released a hotfix on August 11 secretly by nerfing medallions, Wrecker Revolver, and buffing the recoil and damage of Leadspitter 3000 and Swarmstrike Launcher.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Here’s the full summary of Nerfs and Buffs introduced in Fortnite Season 4 hotfix

Item Nerf Buff Surge Medallion Reduced Sliding Dash by Half and Reduced Movement Speed – Springleg Medallion Jump Strength Reduced and Consumes More Stamina – Swarmstrike Launcher Now has a fixed Base Damage

Legendary: 32 Damage Per Hit

Epic: 30 Damage Per Hit Damage multiplied by 3.56x if projectile explodes in swarm mode, and more area damage Wrecker Revolver Double Pump swapping with Revolver removed, can still swap with other shotguns.

Deals 4 less damage in each rarity.

Legendary: 94 → 90

Epic: 90 → 86

Rare: 86 → 82 – Leadspitter 3000 – Less Recoil Shockwave Grenades Reduced spawn rate –

The Wrecker Revolver, known for its high damage and double pump synergy with another revolver, has been nerfed, resulting in reduced long-range accuracy and damage, but it retains combo potential with other shotguns.

The Swarmstrike Rocket Launcher was given a mixed set of changes, including a moderate damage reduction against players and structures as well as a minor bonus to its bug-clearing effectiveness, allowing it to continue playing a part in nest-clearing plans.

The Leadspitter 3000 Minigun has been improved with reduced recoil, making it more useful for aggressive players mowing down swarms of opponents. The Surge Medallion, which increases movement speed and slide velocity, and the Springleg Medallion, which allows for double jumps, have been significantly weakened, limiting mobility dominance.

Furthermore, the spawn rate of Shockwave Grenades was lowered, and O.X.R. rank progression was accelerated for eliminations in Duos, Trios, and Squads, promoting strategic kills. These adjustments shift the meta to more balanced, skill-based play, reducing the initial aggressive dominance.