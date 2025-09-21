Fortnite Trick Lets You Grab Free Delulu Glider Even Without Winning

Delulu is the most popular mode in Fortnite as of now, thanks to its unique Proximity Chat feature that has added much-needed chaos to Zero Build lobbies. This 80-player ZB game mode is where you make or break alliances to get a solo Victory Royale.

While this weekend-only mode is being played by most streamers as well as players, all in the hope of getting a Victory Royale and grabbing that Victory Umbrella, most are struggling to get a dub. If you’re one of them, a bunch of Fortnite players have found a trick that lets you get the Glider for free without even getting a win. Here’s how you can get it in-game.

Fortnite Players Can Get the Delulu Victory Umbrella by Using These Simple Tricks

Fortnite players such as Llamalaxy revealed on X that there are currently two tricks that players can exploit in the Delulu mode to get the Crashbrella Glider, without even getting a Victory Royale.

Here are both the methods explained in detail:

Method 1

For this first method, you’ll need to team up with a player in-game. Walk closer to a player and invite them to your team. Then, leave their team immediately. Then, have them invite you to their team instead.

Image Credits: Epic Games / Screenshot by Beebom

Once you’re back in their team, fall off a high ground from where you can take enough fall damage to try and eliminate yourself. As soon as you’re downed (DBNO), press the Give Up button. From there, spectate the full game. If you’re spectating immediately, this means the method worked; however, if it shows the placement screen, it means you’ll need to try again.

Method 2

The second method involves the same steps mentioned in Method 1; however, this time you’ll team up with a friend in the lobby, while you’re in the same party. Then, leave their party while in the same lobby and ask them to invite you back, while keeping the Delulu playlist loaded in the lobby.

Once you’re together in the match, fall off a high ground and DBNO yourself. Then give up and spectate immediately. If it takes you to spectate, it worked; else repeat the same process again.

There are multiple ways to do this, but the main idea is simple: you need to eliminate yourself and give up in a way that the game puts you into spectator mode instead of showing your placement. If done correctly, you’ll spectate until the match ends, and you’ll unlock the Crashbrella Glider easily. It may take a few attempts until you get this right, so keep at it until you get the umbrella.

We don’t know as of yet if this method will be patched soon, but as of writing, it still works. So head to Delulu while it still works and grab a free glider.

Did it work in Delulu for you? Let us know in the comments below!