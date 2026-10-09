Fortnite Is Reportedly Testing Insane XP Boosters of Up to 400%, but It’s Not for Everyone

Fortnite is no stranger to getting players to spend money, and XP boosters might be the next big cash grab, but they’re not for everyone. Earlier this year, HYPEX revealed that Epic Games were testing out XP boosters for Fortnite Crew. It’s now being suggested that the XP boost could reach a staggering 400% in Chapter 8 and wouldn’t be limited to just Fortnite Crew.

Fortnite XP Boosters Could Bring Back the “OG” Days, for a Small Price

In the post shared by HYPEX on X, he mentions that upcoming boosters in Fortnite Chapter 8 would give players bonus XP, with the ‘boost’ expiring after a set duration. They can also be limited to certain modes, and the XP gain from them won’t stack if they are of the same type.

Aside from the 400% boost that Epic Games is currently testing, they are also running more realistic numbers ranging from 5% to 65%. Think of it as an alternative to buying Fortnite Battle Pass Levels while still having to play the game. While this sounds idealistic, problems could arise very easily.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

A user called Jalter2001 commented under HYPEX’s post, saying, “Why do I have a feeling they’ll nerf XP across the board when this drops, so you need to pay to have the same XP gain we’ve been used to?” This is where the problem comes into play, as we don’t know if Epic Games is going to nerf XP to push boosters or if the latter are going to supplement XP gain overall.

In essence, the upcoming booster system is a throwback to the Personal and Party XP Boosts from Chapter 1, albeit likely heavily monetized. This feature could be reintroduced in the Fortnite Battle Pass, but it is too soon to tell. Epic Games has also done something similar in the recent past called Level-Up Quest Packs, which were rather popular, but were eventually phased out.

This tells us that despite playtime being an important metric for Epic Games, they are willing to look the other way if players spend money to play less. This would allow them to not rely on metrics, as players have already paid their dues to stay ahead of the curve. It feels unfair to players who can’t afford to spend money, especially taking into account the rising cost of V-Bucks in Fortnite.

That being said, it’s left to be seen how Epic Games introduces XP boosters to Fortnite and how they impact players’ ability to level up. There are a few ways that this could go, but hopefully, it’s in the favor of players and not against their digital wallets. Hopefully, Epic Games makes the right call when it comes to XP boosters and gives them out for free to everyone, and doesn’t just make it pay-to-play.