Fortnite OG Season 8 Early Patch Notes: Endgame LTM, Map Changes, and More

Epic Games is gearing up to say goodbye to the winter wonderland of Season 7 and finally usher in Fortnite OG Season 8. Much like its Chapter 1 counterpart, players will get to dive into the pirate-themed madness in a familiar tropical setting. If you are wondering about what’s new with the Fortnite OG Season 8 update, here’s everything you need to know.

Epic Games will deploy the Fortnite OG Season 8 update on April 1, 2026, at 4 AM ET. Much like any other major seasonal update, players can expect Fortnite servers to be down for a significant amount of time.

Downtime for the update will likely last for 2 – 3 hours, which means the servers will be back up by 7 AM ET. Matchmaking services will be disabled 30 minutes before maintenance for Fortnite OG Season 8 begins.

Fortnite OG Season 8 Map Changes

Image Credit: Epic Games

With the release of Fortnite OG Season 8, Epic will revamp the entire northeastern corner of the Season 7 map with the return of the Jungle Biome. This biome will replace the area that was previously occupied by Wailing Woods and its lush greenery. This overhaul will introduce 3 new POIs to the OG map:

The Volcano: A massive landmark that is impossible to miss in the skyline. The Volcano also features flowing lava, which deals minor damage if you touch it, but allows you to bounce across pools of lava quickly.

A massive landmark that is impossible to miss in the skyline. The Volcano also features flowing lava, which deals minor damage if you touch it, but allows you to bounce across pools of lava quickly. Lazy Lagoon: The returning pirate hideout for Blackheart, complete with a massive pirate ship docked in a tropical bay.

The returning pirate hideout for Blackheart, complete with a massive pirate ship docked in a tropical bay. Sunny Steps: An Aztec-inspired temple complex that is tucked away in a dense jungle.

Fortnite OG Season 8 Weapons & Items

The OG loot pool is being refreshed with the release of Fortnite Season 8, and Epic is bringing back the pirate madness that defined the Battle Royale in early 2019. While the standard ARs and shotguns will remain, several fan favorites are emerging from the vault:

Flint-Knock Pistol

The Baller

Pirate Cannons

Heavy Assault Rifle

Infantry Rifle

Boom Bow

Treasure Maps

Impulse Grenades

Poison Dart Traps

Shadow Bombs

Players will be able to find Ballers at the multiple observation sights across the OG map, which served as the spawn points for the planes. Speaking of planes, the X-4 Stormwing is expected to be vaulted with the OG Season 8 update.

Fortnite OG Season 8 Battle Pass

Image Credit: Epic Games

Now, for the most exciting part of any new Fortnite season, the OG Pass, which continues its trend of remixing iconic skins from the original Chapter 1. This condensed Fortnite Battle Pass provides a shorter yet equally worthwhile progression track. Here are the skins that are set to be included in the Season 8 OG Pass:

Lava Blackheart

Remixed Luxe

Hybrid 2.0

OG Endgame & Floor Is Lava LTM

Image Credit: Epic Games

Epic Games is also bringing back beloved LTMs that debuted in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. The Endgame LTM, originally released as a tie-in with Avengers: Endgame, will return on April 3, 2026.

The mode will allow players to be divided into two teams (Avengers and Chitauri) in a bid to collect all the Infinity Stones. If a player on the Chitauri team manages to collect all 6 Infinity Stones, they can become the Mad Titan, Thanos, himself. Here are all the unique Marvel weapons and items that players will be able to use in the Endgame LTM:

Captain America’s Shield

Hawkeye’s Bow

War Machine’s Auto Turret

War Machine’s Hover Jets

Thor’s Stormbreaker

Iron Man’s Flight Kit

Iron Man’s Combat Kit

Shuri’s Black Panther Claws

War Machine’s Arsenal

Chitauri Laser Rifle

Chitauri Energy Launcher

Chitauri Jetpack

Infinity Gauntlet

Along with the Endgame LTM, certain Fortnite devs have actually hinted at the return of the Floor Is Lava LTM with the release of OG Season 8.

Brainrot Skins

Image Credit: X / ShiinaBR

Straying away from the OG mode, Epic will also be adding the long-awaited brainrot skins to the Fortnite Item Shop to celebrate April Fool’s Day. As of now, only Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Ballerina Cappuccina are confirmed for release.

As the tropical madness hits the OG map, Season 8 is sure to add another round of fun and chaos, just like the first time around. As the season goes on, Epic will also add hints towards the next OG Fortnite live event, which will see the rerun of the Unvaulting event.

Are you excited about revisiting Fortnite OG Season 8? Tell us in the comments below!