Fortnite Floor Is Lava LTM May Return After Cryptic Dev Tease

After a long wait by fans, the release of Fortnite OG Season 8 is around the corner. Players are excited to jump back into the pirate-themed shenanigans that made the season so much fun the first time around. Now, it seems like Epic is going one step further, as devs may be hinting that the beloved Floor is Lava LTM is finally returning to Fortnite. Here’s everything we know so far.

Fortnite Dev Hints Floor is Lava LTM is Coming With OG Season 8

The info regarding the return of the Floor is Lava LTM didn’t come from a leak. Rather, it came from an interaction between a player and EpicTofuChris, who serves as the director of Game Development for Fortnite. Under an X post that announced the return of the Endgame LTM in the next Fortnite update, prodromos6 commented, asking about the Fortnite Floor is Lava LTM.

Image Credit: X / EpicTofuChris

To this, Chris simply replied in the X post, “When do you want it? Phoning a friend,” while also tagging another Fortnite dev, K.L. Smith, in the comment. This essentially confirms that the Floor is Lava LTM is all set for return.

For those who don’t know, the Floor is Lava LTM was one of the most popular modes in Fortnite when it first released in Chapter 1 Season 8. The mode spiced up the usual BR gameplay with lava, which continued to rise from the ground until it had consumed everything on the map.

Since this left only player-built structures as a way to avoid damage, it led to Floor is Lava becoming one of the most popular LTMs in the game’s catalogue. Epic has since re-released the mode with different variations, like the Midas-themed version in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, which had golden lava.

LTMs have become a rarity in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, and the Floor is Lava mode is returning calls for celebration. However, it is possible that the mode is exclusive to the Fortnite OG game mode and will not be based on the Golden Coast island. Additionally, the release date for the Floor is Lava LTM is currently unknown, and Epic will likely add the mode near the end of April.

Are you excited about seeing this chaotic LTM make a return to Fortnite? Tell us in the comments below!