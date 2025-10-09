Fortnite October 9 Update 37.50 Patch Notes: Fortnitemares Arrives, Halloween Collabs and New Reload Island

Fortnite’s most-awaited update of the year has finally arrived, and it brings the Fortnitemares 2025 event. The excitement among players has been at an all-time high as the previous patch brought along massive changes with the KPop Demon Hunters crossover.

Now that the Halloween update has arrived, that collab has taken a backseat as the island is taken over by the deadliest of icons there are, all under the rule of The Mother of Thorns Doja Cat. If you’d like to know about everything added in the latest Fortnite patch, we’ve got the full patch notes for you right here.

New Iconic Crossover Skins and Fortnite Originals

This year’s Fortnitemares is stacked with new crossovers between iconic films, TV shows, and music artists. To begin with, Doja Cat takes over the island as an NPC boss called The Mother of Thorns. Two skins for the musical icon will be released in the Item Shop, and you’ll be able to get them as soon as the servers go live.

Next up is the much-awaited Ghostface, who arrives as a skin, as well as a mythic ability, which we’ll get to later in these patch notes. Alongside him, another deadly killer, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, also arrives as an upcoming skin. Both these outfits will be released over the coming days.

Another intriguing collab is with Black Phone, where Ethan Hawke’s masked terror will be released as an outfit in the Item Shop. Speaking of terror, Art the Clown from Terrifier is also making his terrifying entrance in Fortnitemares as a skin in the coming days.

Next is REPO, the iconic game, and its cute characters will get their own Fortnite skins soon. One of the most hyped collabs with the highest number of skins is Scooby Doo. He’s bringing his entire Mystery Machine gang with him, where we’ll get skins for Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred in the Item Shop. We’ll also get a new Mystery Machine SUV vehicle skin in the Item Shop when the collab is out.

Lastly, Wednesday Addams is also joining Fortnite with a new skin collab, bringing his dear friend Thing along with her to the Item Shop soon.

Apart from the crossovers, players will also be able to snag original outfits like The Final Peel, The Mothman, The Dark Maw, Lady Marigold, Lycan West, Helsie Midnight, and Maxx Speed in the Item Shop. Check out the full showcase here in this video.

New Reload Island, Blitz, and BR Map Changes

Fortnitemares brings a new Reload map called Nitemare Island with 10 brand-new POIs that players can explore. The entire island is themed after the Halloween update and will contain most of the content for this event.

Furthermore, players also get changes to the core Battle Royale island as the Star Wars POI gets removed, and instead, a new version of Freaky Fields has appeared. Lastly, the Blitz map gets an ice biome that players can now drop into and battle on.

Fortnite Festival Season 11 Drops

Fortnite Festival Season 10 has ended, and a new Festival Season 11 drops today. This is the first time any Festival season has not had a famous artist as the headliner and instead features original skins.

The season brings a new Halloween-themed main stage and some iconic Jam Tracks in the new Music Pass. You can grab the full Music Pass standalone for 950 V-Bucks or find it included with your Fortnite Crew subscription.

New Gameplay Items and Mythics

The Fortnitemares update brings tons of new weapons and items to the Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Reload gameplay in Fortnite. To begin with, defeat The Mother of Thorns to get a new Thorn Ripper item. You can pull in players with the item, which is similar to Chains of Hades, and get in a quick kill, or slash them by swinging it around them.

Another unique feature is the Last Call, which transforms you into Ghostface and gives you the ability to chase enemies quickly and damage them with your Slasher Knife. All you need to do is find a Last Call Phone Booth, and you’ll convert into Ghostface, equipped with a headset and a knife.

You have a phone to call and reveal players nearby. Furthermore, you can dash, run faster, and lunge further. The Air attacks deal 55 Damage while the Slashing attacks deal 70 damage to enemies. The item also has a Stalk Mode with a 25-second cooldown, which lets you lock onto an enemy player.

The classic Witch Broom and Chainsaw items return to the loot pool, which will make Fortnitemares even deadlier. However, to prevent getting eliminated, you can find the new Scooby Doo snacks item around the island, which is a brand-new consumable. It can be consumed more than once (like Medkits). The item grants you +10 Health or Shield every half a second. It also grants a speed boost and infinite stamina for 10 seconds.

Finally, get the Jason Voorhees medallion to reveal nearby low-health enemies to get the final kill and eliminate them completely from the game.

Free items and Twitch drops

Fortnitemares is also bringing tons of freebies for players who still like to enjoy the free-to-play spirit of Fortnite. Starting with Pyg the Butcher, earn 10 account levels until November 1 to unlock spooky cosmetic rewards, including the Butcher’s Knife Pickaxe, the Pyg the Butcher Outfit, and more. You’ll also unlock a free Poppy Playtime Loading Screen and a Purple Sprite Plushie Back Bling.

Finally, Epic has also announced Twitch Drops to celebrate the Fortnitemares festivities. Watch any stream in the Fortnite category on Twitch from October 9 at 9 AM ET ‘til October 12 at 11:59 PM ET to unlock:

Treat Sack Back Bling (Watch for 30 minutes cumulative)

Treat Axe Pickaxe (Watch for 1 hour cumulative)

Leaks and More Info

In other news, the Simpsons collab has been leaked as one of the gliders was found in the files by dataminers like Shiina. The glider’s official description, “Can you believe it Kodos? They left us out of the Battle Pass”, hints that a Simpsons-themed Battle Pass will be released in the next mini-season.

Furthermore, a season-ending live event has been leaked where the Mystery Machine gang is helping Hope and Jones to uncover mysteries and defeat the evil that lurks on the island. The Peacemaker emote has also received a new choreography, so if you still aren’t happy with the emote, you can refund it without using a refund token.

Fortnite has also introduced Exact Pricing in the Item Shop, so you can only purchase V-Bucks that you need to purchase an item, rather than buying fixed stacks. Lastly, Fortnite Odyssey also gets a haunting update as husks and monsters take over the game mode.

