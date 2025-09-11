Home > News > Fortnite Brings Major V-Bucks Revamp So You Only Pay For What You Need

Fortnite Brings Major V-Bucks Revamp So You Only Pay For What You Need

V-Bucks are an essential part of the Fortnite experience for any average player since the in-game currency is what drives them to grind for Battle Passes, free skins, and to grab their favorite characters or icons from the Item Shop. While there has been much controversy against legit and illegal V-Bucks, Epic cracked down on stricter rules to ensure the security of its in-game currency.

The past week, Epic removed items from player lockers and sent their V-Bucks balance to negative values for purchasing V-Bucks through an illegitimate source or using hacks. Players often tend to look out for cheaper alternatives for the currency since Item Shop prices for cosmetics are sometimes priced higher than usual, and players don’t want to buy a stack of V-Bucks just to purchase something of lesser value.

Well, Epic has now introduced a solution to that problem with its new Exact Amount Offer feature that will be rolling out soon in Fortnite. This is the first time that the ongoing V-Bucks system has seen such a revamp.

Fortnite Players Will Be Able to Buy a Limited Amount of V-Bucks As Per Their Need with the New Feature

According to leakers, starting October 14, V-Bucks will be available in the Fortnite Shop in Exact Amounts in increments of 50. This means if you’re short of 50 or 100 V-Bucks from purchasing an item, you’ll be able to buy that exact amount instead of shelling out $8.99 for a 1,000 V-Bucks stack.

Furthermore, players’ V-Bucks count will also be updated to round up to the nearest 50 on October 10. This means if your V-Bucks balance is currently 670 V-Bucks, it will be rounded off to 700 V-Bucks on the date.

This comes as a relief to players who wanted to purchase only the specific amount of V-Bucks to purchase an item, rather than shell out massive amounts to buy a stack full of V-Bucks. This feature has been much-awaited by the player base since the majority of the titles today, like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant, have already adopted this flexible economy method.

What do you think about this new V-Bucks revamp strategy? Let us know in the comments below!

