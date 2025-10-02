Fortnite October 2 Update 37.40 Patch Notes: KPop Demon Hunters, Fortnitemares and OG Season 6

Fortnite players have eagerly waited for more than a month for this update to arrive, and now that it’s finally here, it brings some of the best content that has been released this season. The latest game update 37.40 kicks off Fortnitemares 2025, with a full takeover scheduled for October 9, with a Battle Royale map change and a new Doja Cat boss on the island.

However, before that, KPop Demon Hunters have taken over and brought their own charm with a new game mode for players to enjoy with this update. So if you’d like to know everything that’s being added to Fortnite today, here are the full patch notes.

KPop Demon Hunters Drop In with Demon Rush LTM

Fortnite has released the KPop Demon Hunters crossover with skins for Mira, Rumi, and Zoey, as well as accompanying cosmetics such as Backblings, Pickaxes, and emotes, which are now available in the Item Shop.

Apart from this, a new Demon Rush LTM has been released, which is a unique spin on Horde Rush mode, and players can now play it in Fortnite. Epic has also released new quests and rewards in the game through which players can win massive XP and some free KPop Demon Hunters rewards.

New mythic weapons based on the collab are also available to use in Battle Royale and Demon Rush mode, which you can find in Rare Chests.

OG Season 6 Arrives!

Fortnite OG Season 6 has been released after the Red Cube dissolved in Loot Lake. The new season brings a brand new Battle Pass worth 950 V-Bucks with three remixed skins on classic designs: War Wolf Dire, Omen Hunter Calamity, and Yon Dar 3000.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

The new season also adds some classic items like Quad Launcher, Chiller Traps, Six Shooter, and Balloons for players to enjoy. A new item called the Havoc Stone has also been added to the loot pool, and it grants players up to 45 seconds of Nitro when consumed. You can now experience the full season now on OG mode.

Season 4 Bugs and Items Vaulted

In the latest Fortnite update, Epic has now vaulted the entire Chapter 6 Season 4 content in Battle Royale, which includes Bugs, Queen Bugs Bosses, Medallions, Bug Blaster and Swarmstrike Launcher, O.X.R. Ranks, and Drop Pods.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Furthermore, POI banners can now be claimed with 3x speed each time you emote, and Bunkers will always remain open in every match. KPop Demon Hunters’ mythic weapons are also available in the game and will remain available in Competitive lobbies as well.

Fortnitemares Kicks Off on October 9

Fortnitemares is officially kicking off on October 9, and Doja Cat has confirmed that she is joining Fortnite as an evil boss called The Mother of Thorns and an Icon Skin in Battle Royale. Plus, leaks have now confirmed that Scooby Doo, Jason Voorhees, and Tron Ares are the next big crossovers, which will be released in a future update.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Files for the upcoming Fortnitemares update have been added, and a new Reload map, which is based on a similar haunting vibe, will also drop on the same day. Early Access Cup for the same will begin tomorrow, where you can even win a free skin.

Do you like the new additions added to Fortnite with the latest patch? Let us know in the comments below!