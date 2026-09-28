Fortnite FNCS 2027 Brings Back Trios Format and Three New Championships

And the curtain has finally lifted! Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite FNCS 2027 season is bringing back the Trios format for its FNCS Majors and Global Championship format. Fortnite players voted for the Trios mode on the Legends Landing UEFN island during FNCS Globals 2026, and over 1 million votes favored the format returning in 2027.

The FNCS 2026 season departed from the 2025 Trios format, where Fortnite pros Swizzy, Merstach, and Queasy lifted the trophy. However, in the recently concluded 2026 Fortnite competitive season with FNCS Globals on September 27, preparations for the FNCS 2027 season will go underway after a brief break.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

But that’s not all that was announced on the final day of FNCS 2026 Globals in Antwerp, Belgium; two Reload Championships (Build and Zero Build) for the FNCS 2027 season were also announced, alongside the first Arenas Fight Night cup, which will allow boxfights fans to battle it out for the big prize.

Since Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is shortly entering its biggest content update on October 1, bringing the FNAF collab and Fortnitemares 2026 to the game, the much-needed break after FNCS 2026 Globals will allow pros plenty of time to form their trios ahead of the next season.

With Fortnite Chapter 8 right around the corner in December 2026, it’s safe to say that Epic will kick off the FNCS 2027 season with the new chapter, as it brings plenty of gameplay changes and revamps the entire Fortnite loot pool in Battle Royale. However, Epic has not announced the complete 2027 Fortnite Competitive roadmap and the Majors schedule, so watch out for more info later this year.

Regardless, it would be quite entertaining to see how pros change their gameplay strategies with a new Fortnite Disney collab transforming the Battle Royale island for the better.